2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ryan Mountcastle Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Baltimore Orioles First Baseman Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles First Baseman Ryan Mountcastle / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Since his breakthrough power season in 2021, Mountcastle has underperformed fantasy expectations over the past three years.

1B – Ryan Mountcastle, BAL (ADP – 246.6)

2025 Ryan Mountcastle Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Ryan Mountcastle Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

In 2023, I was bullish on an uptick in batting average and power. Unfortunately, my hopes were dashed after two months (.234/33/11/38/2 over 227 at-bats) when he landed on the injured list for a month with a battle with vertigo. Upon returning to the starting lineup after the All-Star break, he hit .353 over his next 139 at-bats with 24 runs, seven home runs, and 25 RBIs. Mountcastle suffered a left shoulder injury on September 13th, leading to an empty September (.220/6/0/3 over 41 at-bats).

Mountcastle had further regression in his average hit rate (1.570) last season while missing a month late in the year with a sprained left wrist. Halfway through 2024, he hit .273 with 43 runs, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 300 at-bats. Mountcastle finished with bust stats over his final 173 at-bats (.266/11/2/23/1) with a weaker BB/K ratio (7:46).

His strikeout rate (22.3) was a career-best, but he took fewer walks (5.3%). Mountcastle finished 58th in exit velocity (90.8 mph), 62nd in hard-hit rate (45.2), and 163rd in launch angle (10.4), highlighted by his sliding fly-ball rate (34.0) and HR/FB rate (10.5).

Fantasy Outlook: Mountcastle will be a free agent in 2027, requiring him to pick up the pace with his bat if he wants to paid. Ryan O’Hearn was a much better player last year, and Cody Mayo has 155 games of experience at AAA (.283/101/37/128/5 over 575 at-bats). The sexiness of Mountcastle’s bat has left the building, but he still has the foundation

