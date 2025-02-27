2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ryan Pepiot Profile, Preview, Predictions
The direction of Ryan Pepiot's arm is rising, thanks to an improved first-pitch strike rate (66). He still allows too many home runs.
SP – Ryan Pepiot, TB (ADP – 163.7)
In 2023, Pepiot was expected to offer buy-and-hold value in the fantasy market, but he suffered an oblique injury at the end of March. He didn’t make his AAA debut until July 14th. After an elite start (no runs and one hit over six innings with 11 strikeouts), the Dodgers called him up on August 19th. Despite allowing seven home runs over 42 innings, Pepiot pitched at a higher level (2.14 ERA and 0.762 WHIP) than expected. His improved command (1.1 walks per nine) was a sign of a rising arm if repeated.
Pepiot was up and down over his first three starts (10 runs, 14 baserunners, and three home runs over 10.2 innings with nine strikeouts in two games ~ a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in his other matchup) last season. He posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.850 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over his following 20.0 innings before landing on the injured list for 16 days with a leg issue (hit by a line drive). His arm lost value over his subsequent five outings (5.81 ERA and six home runs over 26.1 innings). Pepiot missed a month midsummer with a right knee infection while shining over his final 67.0 innings (2.69 ERA, 1.224 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts).
His average fastball (95.0) was up one mph. Pepiot added a losing slider (.345 BAA) and a show-me curveball (.167 BAA). He brings three winning pitches (four-seamer – .176 BAA, changeup – .214 BAA, and cutter – .193 BAA). Pepiot is a fly-ball pitcher (45.6%).
Fantasy Outlook: Three seasons into his major league career, Pepiot has a 13-9 record with a 3.28 ERA, 1.128 WHIP, and 222 strikeouts over 208.1 innings. His success and direction paint an intriguing arm in 2025. His missed time last year wasn’t arm-related, which is a good sign that he’ll add length to his season in 2025. With 30 starts, 13+ wins and 200 strikeouts are within reach for Pepiot while offering help to fantasy teams in ERA and WHIP.
