2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shane McClanahan Profile, Preview, Predictions
After missing 2024 with his recovery from TJ surgery, Shane McClanahan is ready to buzz down his competition in the AL East. He brings a big fastball and winning secondary pitches.
SP – Shane McClanahan, TB (ADP – 118.6)
As expected, McClanahan moved into the front-line ace conversation in 2022. Over his first 19 starts, he allowed three runs or fewer in each game while completing six innings of work 15 times. The Rays didn’t let him throw more than 100 pitches all season. McClanahan hit a wall over his final 48.2 innings (4.44 ERA, 1.295 WHIP, and .245 BAA) while batting a left shoulder issue in late August.
After returning from a two-week stint on the injured list, he didn’t look healthy over his last three starts (11 runs, 23 baserunners, and four baserunners over 14 innings with seven walks and seven strikeouts). McClanahan pitched better in his only postseason start (two runs over seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts).
In 2023, fantasy drafters loved the success and direction of McClanahan’s arm over his first 16 starts (11-1 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.097 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts over 89.1 innings). He failed to complete four innings in his last two appearances in June (four runs, 14 baserunners, and a home run over 6.2 innings with four strikeouts), leading to a trip on the injured list for 16 days with a back issue. His arm faltered again over his final four games (7.11 ERA) before suffering a season-ending forearm/elbow issue. He had TJ surgery in mid-August.
His average fastball (97.0) is electric in velocity, but batters had more success against his four-seamer (.270 BAA). McClanahan had an excellent changeup (.153 BAA) and a winning curveball (.197 BAA). His slider (.261 BAA) has yet to be an asset against right-handed batters (.286 BAA – .786 SLG).
Fantasy Outlook: With more than 18 months of recovery, McClanahan should be ready for opening day in 2025. The Rays are looking for him to pitch about 150.0 innings this season. When at his best in 2022, he ranked 13th in FPGscore (5.10) for starting pitchers while tossing 166.1 innings. Investing in arms coming off significant injuries tends to fall short of expectations. McClanahan has an electric arm that expects to pay 83% of the potential this year while still having a sore left shoulder on his short major league resume.
Other Starting PItching Options
