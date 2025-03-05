2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shea Langeliers Profile, Preview, Predictions
Shea Langeliers comes off a new top in home runs (29) and RBIs (80), but his batting average risk is real. Does he have another gear to his game, or is Langeliers overpriced in fantasy drafts in 2025?
C – Shea Langeliers, ATH (ADP – 121.5)
Oakland gave Langeliers the bulk of their catching starts in 2023. He filled his power bucket (22 home runs) with C2 stats in the counting categories. Langeliers had 30 runs, 18 home runs, and 44 RBIs combined in April, August, and September. Over the other three months, his bat offered losing stats (.194 over 217 at-bats with 22 runs, four home runs, and 19 RBIs).
Over the past two seasons, he had an average hit rate higher than 2.000, painting 35+ home runs if given 550 at-bats. His strikeout rate (27.2) and walk rate (7.7) were the best of his career in his time in the majors, but he still has to shave off more strikeouts to push higher in batting average. Langeliers has a fly-ball swing path (44.0%), with a rising exit velocity (91.3 mph) and HR/FB rate (19.2). The A’s hit him in the middle of their batting order for 402 of his 482 at-bats (83.4%).
Fantasy Outlook: Langeliers has much in common with Cal Raleigh, with an ADP 40+ picks later. He had five home runs or more in four of six months last season. Oakland must improve the quality of their lineup so that he can increase his output in runs and RBIs. Langeliers did outperform Adley Rutschman last season in FPGscore (-0.98), even with the A’s scoring 143 fewer runs than Baltimore. Next step: 30 home runs with a slight bump in batting average. He doesn’t fit my catcher style, but one that fits a drafter looking for power from the position in this draft area.
