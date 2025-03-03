2025 Fantasy Baseball: Spencer Arrighetti Profile, Preview, Predictions
Down the stretch of 2024, Spencer Arrighetti found his rhythm on the mound, leading to multiple double-digit strikeout games. However, his overall body of work last season was a liability to fantasy teams in terms of ERA (4.53) and WHIP (1.407).
SP – Spencer Arrighetti, HOU (ADP – 207.9)
The Astros drafted Arrighetti in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft after improving in college (7-6 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.171 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 83.2 innings). His walk rate (4.4) was an issue over four seasons in the minors, leading to a 4.37 ERA, 1.334 WHIP, and 325 strikeouts over 253.1 innings. Despite struggles at AAA (4.35 ERA, 1.369 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts over 72.1 innings), Houston called him up after two starts (two runs, 14 baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over 8.1 innings) in 2024.
Major league batters had their way with him over his first 15 outings (4-7 with a 6.13 ERA, 1.652 WHIP, and 10 home runs over 69.0 innings with 80 strikeouts). Arrighetti transformed into a valuable fantasy asset over his final 14 games (3.08 ERA, 1.184 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 76.0 innings), but he did battle home runs (11). Over this span, his walk rate (3.1) was much better than his previous resume (5.1 walks per nine over his first 69.0 innings with the Astros).
His average fastball (94.2) beat the league average. Arrighetti mixed in a curveball, cutter, slider, and changeup. Three pitches had winning value against left-handed batters (CB – .180 BAA, CT – .125 BAA, and a show-me slider – .111 BAA), but they drilled his changeup (.395 BAA) with success vs. his four-seamer (.281 BAA and .512 SLG). He had more success with his slider (.146 BAA) against righties, along with his curveball (.132 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: This draft season, the fantasy market will be drawn to his growth over the second half of 2024, highlighted by four double-digit strikeout games (10, 12, 13, and 11). His success starts with getting ahead in the count, allowing him to take advantage of his swing-and-miss curveball and slider (87 combined K’s last year).
I understand the temptation, but there will be many down days and bad innings when Arrighetti battles walks and home runs. If his fastball improves this spring, the top of the strike zone will be easier to control with high heat. I see WHIP risk while understanding that he will be better in 2025.
