2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tyler Soderstrom Profile, Preview, Predictions
The fantasy market should get a long-winning look at Tyler Soderstrom in 2025. He's expected to start at first base for the Athletics while having a chance to qualify at catcher during the season.
1B – Tyler Soderstrom, ATH (ADP – 292.8)
Soderstrom signed with the A’s in 2020 after getting drafted 26th overall. Over four seasons in the minors, he hit .272 with 176 runs, 72 home runs, 243 RBIs, and four steals over 1,155 at-bats. His bat delivered 29 home runs and 105 RBI over three levels in the minors in 2022.
Oakland gave him 306 at-bats at AAA in 2023, leading to repeated power (21 home runs and 62 RBIs), but Soderstrom struck out 26.3% of the time. The A’s called him up for 45 games, but he had a higher strikeout rate (31.2) with a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.244).
Last season, Soderstrom missed two months in the majors over the summer with a left wrist injury. He opened the season at AAA (.245/16/7/19 over 102 at-bats) before calling him up in early May. His bat offered power (seven home runs and 20 RBIs) over 146 at-bats, but he scored only 12 runs with a .219 batting average. Between AAA and Oakland, Soderstrom shined over his final 63 at-bats (.333/12/6/14).
His exit velocity (91.9 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.9) showed improvement with the A’s. Soderstrom lowered his strikeout rate (24.9) in the majors and at AAA (24.5%).
Fantasy Outlook: Soderstrom is getting a lot of respect in the early draft season. I don’t know if it's due to him possibly earning catcher eligibility or Roster Resource listing him as the Athletics starting first baseman with a middle-of-the-order opportunity. He has plenty of power while falling short in major league experience.
I liked his bat in 2024 as a sneaky third catcher in Draft Champion formats (deeper BestBall leagues). Soderstrom has the bat to deliver over 25 home runs with 500 at-bats with a chance to beat the league average in runs and RBIs.
