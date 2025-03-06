2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tyler Stephenson Profile, Preview, Predictions

Fantasy Sports

After falling short of expectations in 2023, Tyler Stephenson set career highs in most offensive categories last year. His production has a limited ceiling, making him only a steady-catching option.

1B – Tyler Stephenson, CIN (ADP – 144.9)

2025 Tyler Stephenson Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Tyler Stephenson Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

With so many catchers in 2023 playing well, Stephenson was a player who underperformed his draft value despite setting career highs in at-bats (465), runs (59), home runs (13), and RBIs (56). His bat didn’t fire in any month of the season while being a better player vs. lefties (.284 with four home runs and 18 RBIs over 127 at-bats).

Stephenson played much better last year, highlighted by setting a new top in runs (69), home runs (19), and RBIs (66). He finished with 57 fewer RBI chances (287) than in 2023 (344) while delivering a middle-of-the-order RBI rate (17). After posting waiver wire stats over the first three months (.240/29/6/24/1 over 204 at-bats), his bat came alive in July and August (.288 with 33 runs, 12 home runs, and 31 RBIs over 170 at-bats), pushing fantasy teams up the standings.

His average hit rate (1.720) was much higher than his previous three seasons (1.510, 1.509, and 1.558), hinting at 25+ home runs if given 500+ at-bats. Stephenson improved his fly-ball rate (33.5 – 28.7 in 2023 and 29.5 in his career) at the expense of line drives (19.0% - 22.9% in his career). His exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.9) were the best of his career. He has an above-league-average walk rate (9.3) while doing a nice job lowering his strikeout rate (22.7 – 26.0 over the previous two seasons).

Fantasy Outlook: The change in the Reds starting lineup led to only nine games last season at DH, compared to 43 in 2023. In addition, Cincinnati didn’t give any playing time at first base – 32 games from 2021 to 2023) despite losing their expected starting first baseman earlier in the year. Think steady catcher production (60/15/60) at the draft table while understanding his bat can be much better in 2025. The key to more production is more at-bats, and the Reds hitting him fourth and fifth in the batting order. Stephenson offers no help in speed.

