2025 Fantasy Baseball: Walker Buehler Profile, Preview, Predictions
What Walker Buehler did to fantasy's team in 2024 was an outright crime. He teased in the postseason, and Boston rewarded him with a one-year deal for $21 million to prove his worth in 2025.
SP – Walker Buehler, BOS (ADP – 248.4)
The dream of Buehler helping fantasy turned into a runaway nightmare in 2024. He opened the season on the injured list due to his slow recovery from TJ surgery (August of 2022). His stats were reasonable over his first five games (4.32 ERA, 1.320 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts over 25.0 innings), but he allowed six home runs. After another three poor showings (14 runs, 23 baserunners, and four home runs over 12.0 innings with four strikeouts), the Dodgers placed him on the injured list with a hip injury.
Two months later, anyone picking up Buehler off the waiver wire received a 4.93 ERA, 1.591 WHIP, and six home runs over 38.1 innings with 33 strikeouts. Somehow, his arm rebounded over his final three appearances in the postseason (no runs, nine baserunners, and 13 strikeouts over 10.0 innings), coming on the heels of a disaster outing (six runs and eight baserunners over five innings) in the first round of the playoffs.
The Red Sox signed Buehler to a one-year contract for $21 million in late December with the hopes of unlocking the keys to his arm.
His average fastball (94.9) was about 1.75 mph lower than his best season in 2019. He threw more sinkers (.288 BAA) while only having two pitches of value – curveball (.227 BAA) and slider (.217 BAA). Batters drilled his four-seamer (.320 BAA and .640 SLG).
Fantasy Outlook: With a winter to clear his head and have a normal throwing offseason, Buehler hopes to unlock his previous success with the Dodgers. Faith is a key factor in believing in a rebound season. Team structure is a critical factor when adding him to a fantasy roster. I’m at a loss, but I also experienced the Buehler experience last year.
Other Starting PItching Options
