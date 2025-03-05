2025 Fantasy Baseball: Willy Adames Profile, Preview, Predictions
Heading into a contract season in 2024, Willy Adames set career highs in almost every category. The San Francisco rewarded him with an excellent contract, but can his bat repeat in a pitcher-favoring ballpark this season?
SS – Willy Adames, SF (ADP – 86.4)
The Giants rewarded Adames for his recent uptick with a $182 million contract in December for seven seasons. Last year, he set career highs in runs (93), double (33), home runs (32), and stolen bases (21), helped by a new top in at-bats (610). His uptick in speed appears to be an outlier stat based on his previous six years in the majors. Adames came to the plate with a top-tier RBI opportunity (478 runners on base).
His strikeout rate (25.2) was a career-best while continuing to be below the league average. He finished with a favorable walk rate (10.8). Adames has a high fly-ball swing path (49.8) with the 11th-ranked launch angle (20.6). His exit velocity (88.6 mph) and hard-hit rate (40.5) were below his best seasons. Over the past five years, he posted an average hit rate higher than 1.800. Adames finished with a lower-than-career average HR/FB rate (14.6) for the second consecutive season.
He struggled against lefties (.191/25/4/16/3 over 152 at-bats), which has been an issue in his career (.221 over 898 at-bats with 124 runs, 33 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 11 steals). Adames had his most productive month in August (.289 over 104 at-bats with 24 runs, 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, and three stolen bases). He had four to five home runs in April, May, June, July, and September. The Brewers gave him 522 of his 610 at-bats in the fourth and fifth slots in their batting order.
Fantasy Outlook: The switch to Oracle Park invites a lower batting average and a potential step back in power. Adames wants to hit home runs, but he projects to have a drop of 100 RBI chances. The Giants should hit him in a favorable part of the batting order. Last year, Milwaukee ranked second in stolen bases (217) compared to 29th by San Francisco (68th). I only see a .240/80/30/85/5 hitter, painting a much lower value in FPGscore (13th in 2024 – 5.82). On the positive side, he looks fairly priced based on the early ADPs.
