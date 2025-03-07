Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Yandy Diaz Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Tampa Bay Rays First Base Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays First Base Yandy Diaz
Yandy Diaz was a winning fantasy investment two years ago, but the magic of his bat wasn't repeatable last season. He hits the ball hard with a worm-killing swing path.

1B – Yandy Diaz, TB (ADP – 209.7)

Some sharp drafters were on Diaz as a cheat third baseman in 2023. He finished 31st in FPGscore (3.25) for hitters, thanks to his edge in batting average (.330 ~ +3.29 fantasy points).

For anyone doubling down on him in 2024, Diaz finished with a sharp decline in runs (55), home runs (14), and RBIs (65) while having 38 more at-bats. His average hit rate (1.475) had regression rather than an uptick, and he reverted to his career path in contact batting average (.338) after outperforming his previous resume by a wide margin in 2023 (.401). Diaz did maintain his edge in RBI rate (20) while ranking poorly in RBI chances (268).

His strikeout rate (15.3) almost matched his career average (15.0), but Diaz posted a career-low in his walk rate (8.1). His swing path remains groundball-favoring (54.7%), with a further slide in his fly-ball rate (28.0). Diaz looked to be off stride more often at the plate based on his infield flies (15.2% - 5.6 in 2023), leading to a drop in his HR/FB rate (10.6 – 17.7 in 2023). His exit velocity (92.2 mph – 21st) and hard-hit rate (48.7 – 27th) ranked favorably, but Diaz posted weakness in his barrel rate (7.6 – 117th).

Fantasy Outlook: At age 34, Diaz has no chance of hitting 30 home runs with his current swing path. Yes, he hits the ball hard with clutch ability with runners on bases, but buying into his final 2023 stats is a losing fantasy decision based on his current price point. Help in batting average is a given while on a path to only a 75/15/70 season this year.

