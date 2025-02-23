2025 Fantasy Baseball: Zack Gelof Profile, Preview, Predictions
Many drafters this season will run and hide from Zack Gelof due to his high whiff rate and underperformance in his sophomore season with the A's.
2B – Zack Gelof, ATH (ADP – 212.5)
After a productive half-season with Oakland (.267/40/14/32/14 over 270 at-bats), Gelof had a much weaker approach strikeout rate (34.4) and walk rate (7.0) last season. In addition, his contact batting average (.340) was below 2023 (.340) and his minor league career (.422). With runners on base, Gelof has a disaster RBI rate (10). On the positive side, his average hit rate (1.714) was high enough to support 25 home runs if he had more balls in play.
Gelof hit .196 over his first 92 at-bats with 11 runs, three home runs, seven home runs, and four stolen bases while striking out 33 times. He missed the following three weeks with an oblique issue. His bat was more productive in May and June (24/10/24/7 over 164 at-bats) despite hitting .207. Gelof ran more over the final two months (13 steals) with an uptick in batting average (.242), but he only had four home runs and 14 RBIs over 182 at-bats.
Left-handed pitchers held him to a .138 batting average with 13 runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and five stolen bases over 109 at-bats. Gelof had similar struggles in 2023 (.168/6/1/23 over 72 at-bats with 28 strikeouts). His HR/FB rate (14.4) was well below 2023 (22.2%) and minor league career. Gelof also lost his line drive swing path (19.6% - 25.5 in 2023).
Fantasy Outlook: The top attraction in him is his ability to offer a high contact batting average, and his minor strikeout rate (27.0) suggests a rebound in approach in 2025. On the downside, Gelof doesn’t belong in the lineup against lefties at this point in his career.
He profiles as a 25/30 player with 550 at-bats, but there is some playing time concern due to Luis Urias now on the A’s roster (.264 vs. lefties with 66 runs, 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and two steals over 420 at-bats). I don’t view Gelof as a lock to kill a fantasy team in batting average, and at some point, his right-handed bat should improve against left-handed pitching (.326 with 10 home runs over 89 at-bats in 2022 in the minors).
