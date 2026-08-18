Superflex Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Who Gets Selected After Josh Allen?

Superflex leagues put an emphasis on quarterbacks as each team is allowed to have two QBs in the starting lineup.

This Superflex mock draft shows Fantasy managers how the QB dominos might fall on draft night.

Pick 1 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

Allen is the upper-echelon of Fantasy QBs and deserves to be the first-overall pick in any Superflex league.

Allen has reeled off six consecutive top-two Fantasy QB seasons, finishing as QB 1 in four of those seasons.

The consistency of finishing at least as QB 2 makes Allen hard to ignore, even more so with a true WR 1 for the first time since Stefon Diggs left Buffalo.

The addition of DJ Moore gives Allen a consistent target on the outside, raising the 2024 NFL MVP’s Fantasy floor even higher.

Josh Allen finds a wide open DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/Z5m1mxpfOg — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 15, 2026

Pick 2 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB

Jackson is the last QB to usurp Allen for the QB 1 crown in 2024 and has the opportunity to repeat the feat in the 2026 season.

The two-time MVP didn’t utilize his legs as much last season, rushing for a career-low 349 yards. The low rushing numbers combined with four missed games led to a QB 20 finish last season.

Jackson is set up to bounce back after a disappointing output last season.

Outside of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, on an occasional basis, the Ravens don’t have too many threats at pass catchers, leaving Jackson with using his legs more often.

An emphasis on scrambling can have Jackson competing with Allen for the QB 1 crown.

Pick 3 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions RB

Gibbs is the first non-QB selected and has room to grow after a dominant start to his Fantasy career.

David Montgomery is gone, so Gibbs will receive more goal-line touches after Montgomery’s departure.

The increased goal-line work along with the explosivness in both the running and passing game makes Gibbs the clear choice as the first non-QB to be selected in a Superflex league.

Pick 4 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB

Burrow may not have the legs as some of the other first-round quarterbacks, but his arm can more than make up for it.

Burrow struggled with injuries last season, but the Bengals are set up with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in a wide-open AFC North, giving the two-time Comeback Play of the Year a chance to rebound once again.

A fully healthy season with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside can bring Burrow a season akin to 2024, where the three-time Pro Bowler finished as QB 3.

Joe Burrow is officially back. His first official completion of the season to Jamar Chase. Lions Bengals. pic.twitter.com/hgQo6sU8KW — The Football Suite (@ThFootballSuite) August 13, 2026

Pick 5 - Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons RB

The ever-reliable Robinson is a safe pick in the myriad of QBs flying in the first round.

Robinson has played in every game throughout his career and has compiled a load of touches, finishing third among all running backs last season.

The emphasis of Robinson getting the ball won’t change under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has emphasized running backs during his time in Cleveland.

Pick 6 - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles QB

The tush push makes Hurts worth a first-round pick as he’s bound to get a multitude of rushing touchdowns once the Eagles make it near the goal line.

A.J. Brown leaving appears to hurt Hurts on the surface, but maybe getting rid of the locker room distraction, elevates Hurts’ play, time will tell.

Pick 7 - Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears QB

Williams is ascending in the NFL and will only get better in his second year under head coach Ben Johnson.

Williams’ ability to make plays off-schedule leads to more rushing opportunities and explosive chunk passes off the scramble drill.

NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN.



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

Pick 8 - Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR

Chase led the NFL in targets last season in the Bengals QB carousel consisting of Burrow, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.

Another season of leading the NFL in targets combined with a full season of a healthy Burrow can lead to another WR 1 season for Chase.

Pick 9 - Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB

Daniels caught the eyes of Fantasy managers as the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finished as QB 5 in his rookie campaign.

Last season injuries hampered the former Heisman winner to just seven appearances.

Daniels’ running ability still makes him worthy of a first-round pick in Superflex leagues, but Fantasy managers should be wary of potential injuries as Daniels plays in a defensive-rugged NFC East.

Pick 10 - Puka Nacua, Los Angeles WR

Nacua finished as WR 1 last season and offers a safe pick at the end of the first round.

A potential suspension could limit Nacua’s ability to repeat as WR 1, but his body of work reflects a first-round pick.

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