The Thanksgiving slate cuts down on the number of matchups on this week's Sunday slate, which cuts down the player pool.

This DraftKings lineup focuses on players in favorable matchups with spend-ups who will see an abundance on touches.

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6,700)

Lawrence will have more on his shoulders this week against the Tennessee Titans as Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten are out for the AFC South showdown. The Jags QB finished with 27.5 Fantasy points in the first meeting against the Titans and looks to repeat the task in the second meeting.

The Titans have been a faucet of Fantasy points to opposing quarterback in the past four weeks. Deshaun Watson (19.2 FP), Joe Burrow (42.5 FP), Lawrence (27.5 FP) and Dak Prescott (35.9 FP) all finished in the top-ten of weekly positional finishes with Burrow, Lawrence and Prescott finishing in the top five. Despite missing Washington for this contest, Lawrence will put up Fantasy points this week.

Trevor Lawrence: Situational EPA Rank



- 2nd Overall

- 1st in Play-Action

- 1st Under-Center

- 2nd in Motion

- 1st vs Clean Pocket

- 1st Outside Pocket



Data: @FantasyPtsData (Min 100 Att) pic.twitter.com/bzYX8YMTgw — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 20, 2026

RB - Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons ($7,700)

Robinson face a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but will have the touches to remedy it. The Falcons running back is one of the lone options at running back with the possbility to rack up touches

RB - Cam Skattebo, New York Giants ($6,100)

Skattebo is in the perfect position this week to bounce back, following a 5.8 PPR performance last week. The Giants running back faces the Indianapolis Colts, who are taking a nose dive this season.

The Colts allowed David Montgomery to finish with over 100 rushing yards in their last game. Skattebo will have the touches to match Montgomery's work rate and put up Fantasy points in the process.

SKATTEBO. PAYDIRT. BACKFLIPS FOR ALL.



WASvsNYG on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vm1ZAfZxDd — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026

WR - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks ($9,100)

Smith-Njigba is the highest-salary wide receiver this week and for good reason. The reigining offensive player of the year is averaging 26.6 PPR PPG and has the outlet to put up a similar score in his second matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith-Njgiba finished with 22.8 PPR points in the first matchup against the 49ers. The Seahawks receiver will have the targets to produce another strong Fantasy performance this week.

Drew Lock launches it to JSN for a 71-yard TD 🚀



SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Jj6kFpY4Xx — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

WR - Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars ($4,500)

Meyers will presumably step into a WR 1 role with Washington out this week. At his salary point and WR 1 role this week, Meyers is a must play with Lawrence in the lineup.

WR - Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,400)

Meyers is the obvious addition to the Lawrence stack, but finding the second piece is a little tougher. Brenton Strange and Brian Thomas Jr. are other options to consider, but Cameron is more likely to step up with Washington out.

Cameron is more likely to fill in at Washington's usual slot receiver role this week. Thomas Jr. usally sticks to the outside, leaving Cameron to see more snaps in the slot. The rookie's price points allows for studs like Robinson and Smith-Njigba to enter the lineup.

TE - T.J Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings ($4,300)

Hockenson will see a bump in targets once again with Jordan Addison out this week. Hockenson will be the second pass-catching option behind Justin Jefferson and will put up Fantasy points with a tight-end friendly QB in Kirk Cousins under center.

FLEX - Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders ($4,300)

Williams experienced a breakout game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week with a 21.2 PPR points display. Williams will carry the momentum into this week's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. At his price point Williams provides a safe Fantasy floor against a favorable opponent.

Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!



CINvsWAS on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Y7vPHatim3 — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026

D/ST - New York Giants D/ST ($3,400)

The Giants D/ST are coming off an impressive display against the high-powered Jaguars offense and look to carry the momentum against a struggling Colts offense. The Colts are weak at offensive line and wide receiver, following the trade deadline, which plays to the Giants' strengths. The Giants defensive line will feast against the makeshift Colts offense live and have plenty of opportunities to rush the passer in this game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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