Week 12 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Thanksgiving week!
The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.
The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos play in Pittsburgh.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Jonah Coleman and Quinshon Judkins, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that without byes, managers will have more reliable lineup plays.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 12 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. CHI
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at MIN
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. SEA
4
Kenneth Walker II
KC
at BUF
5
James Cook
BUF
vs. KC
6
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at TB
7
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. CAR
8
Jonah Coleman
DEN
at PIT
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. PHI
10
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. TEN
11
Derrick Henry
BAL
at HOU
12
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. NO
13
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. DEN
14
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at DET
15
Breece Hall
NYJ
at MIA
16
Tony Pollard
TEN
at JAC
17
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at CLE
18
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. GB
19
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. GB
20
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at DAL
21
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at LAC
22
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. NYG
23
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at IND
24
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. LV
25
Emmett Johnson
KC
at BUF
26
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. NYJ
27
David Montgomery
HOU
vs. BAL
28
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. ATL
29
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. NE
30
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at ARI
31
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at SF
32
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
at CIN
33
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
vs. WAS
34
Rachaad White
WAS
at ARI
35
Jadarian Price
SEA
at SF
36
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. BAL
37
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
vs. CAR
38
Justice Hill
BAL
at HOU
39
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at DET
40
Bam Knight
ARI
vs. WAS
41
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at MIA
42
Rico Dowdle
PIT
vs. DEN
43
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. ATL
44
Marshawn Lloyd
GB
at LAR
45
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
at NYG
46
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. SEA
47
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. NO
48
Will Shipley
PHI
at DAL
49
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. LV
50
Devin Singletary
NYG
at IND
51
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at CLE
52
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. NE
53
Alvin Kamara
NO
at CIN
54
Kaleb Johnson
GB
at LAR
55
DJ Giddens
IND
vs. NYG
56
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. KC
57
Corey Kiner
NE
at LAC
58
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at PIT
59
Austin Ekeler
WAS
at ARI
60
Sione Vaki
DET
vs. CHI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano