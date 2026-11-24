Welcome to Thanksgiving week!

The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.

The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos play in Pittsburgh.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Jonah Coleman and Quinshon Judkins, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that without byes, managers will have more reliable lineup plays.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 12 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at MIN 3 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA 4 Kenneth Walker II KC at BUF 5 James Cook BUF vs. KC 6 Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB 7 Bucky Irving TB vs. CAR 8 Jonah Coleman DEN at PIT 9 Javonte Williams DAL vs. PHI 10 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. TEN 11 Derrick Henry BAL at HOU 12 Chase Brown CIN vs. NO 13 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. DEN 14 D'Andre Swift CHI at DET 15 Breece Hall NYJ at MIA 16 Tony Pollard TEN at JAC 17 Ashton Jeanty LV at CLE 18 Kyren Williams LAR vs. GB 19 Blake Corum LAR vs. GB 20 Saquon Barkley PHI at DAL 21 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LAC 22 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. NYG 23 Cam Skattebo NYG at IND 24 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. LV 25 Emmett Johnson KC at BUF 26 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. NYJ 27 David Montgomery HOU vs. BAL 28 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. ATL 29 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. NE 30 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at ARI 31 Zach Charbonnet SEA at SF 32 Travis Etienne Jr. NO at CIN 33 Tyler Allgeier ARI vs. WAS 34 Rachaad White WAS at ARI 35 Jadarian Price SEA at SF 36 Woody Marks HOU vs. BAL 37 Kenneth Gainwell TB vs. CAR 38 Justice Hill BAL at HOU 39 Kyle Monangai CHI at DET 40 Bam Knight ARI vs. WAS 41 Braelon Allen NYJ at MIA 42 Rico Dowdle PIT vs. DEN 43 Jordan Mason MIN vs. ATL 44 Marshawn Lloyd GB at LAR 45 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC at NYG 46 Kaelon Black SF vs. SEA 47 Samaje Perine CIN vs. NO 48 Will Shipley PHI at DAL 49 Dylan Sampson CLE vs. LV 50 Devin Singletary NYG at IND 51 Mike Washington Jr. LV at CLE 52 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. NE 53 Alvin Kamara NO at CIN 54 Kaleb Johnson GB at LAR 55 DJ Giddens IND vs. NYG 56 Ty Johnson BUF vs. KC 57 Corey Kiner NE at LAC 58 J.K. Dobbins DEN at PIT 59 Austin Ekeler WAS at ARI 60 Sione Vaki DET vs. CHI