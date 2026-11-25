Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Week 12 Sleepers and Streamers

Geno Smith at Dolphins (22% started): Smith threw three touchdown passes and scored 19.4 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Chargers, and this week’s Jets matchup down in Miami makes him a viable streamer. Back in Week 7, the veteran quarterback racked up 287 yards, three touchdowns and 23.5 fantasy points against the Fish. He’ll be a viable Superflex option.

Aaron Jones Sr. at Falcons (45% started): I like Jones as a flex starter based on his plus matchup against the Falcons. Not only has he scored a touchdown in two straight games, but the veteran Vikings back also faces an Atlanta defense that has allowed 14 or more fantasy points to nine running backs this season. Since Week 6, the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most points to the position.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Cardinals (15%): Croskey-Merritt returned to action for the Commanders in Week 11, rushing for a touchdown and scoring 15.7 fantasy points. He also saw a 31% touch share and a pair of red-zone looks ahead of Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. He’s worth starting this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-most points to runners since Week 6.

KC Concepcion vs. Raiders (23% started): Concepcion has recorded 18-plus points in two of his last four games. He faces the Raiders, who have allowed the eighth-most points to receivers since Week 6, and slot men have scored the fifth-most points against them in that time. That makes Concepcion and fellow Browns receiver Denzel Boston worth a look as No. 3 wideouts or flex starters.

SHEDEUR TO KC CONCEPCION 64-YARD TD FOR THE LEAD!



CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Zs6x4Ko8SO — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Chig Okonkwo at Cardinals (41% started): Okonkwo has scored 10 or more points in four of his last six games. He also has been targeted at least five times in three straight games. He’s in a good spot to find statistical success this week too, as the veteran has a plus matchup in Arizona against a Cardinals defense that has allowed 10-plus points to eight tight ends this season.

More Sleepers & Streamers

Anthony Richardson Sr. vs. Giants (1% started): Richardson will take over as the Colts’ new starting quarterback, and his rushing chops make him a Superflex option.

Richardson will take over as the Colts’ new starting quarterback, and his rushing chops make him a Superflex option. Justice Hill at Texans (21% started): Hill scored 17.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Panthers and has averaged nearly 15 points over his last three games.

Hill scored 17.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Panthers and has averaged nearly 15 points over his last three games. Jakobi Meyers vs. Titans (32% started): Meyers has scored in the double digits in three of his last six games, and a matchup against the Titans makes him well worth a look.

Meyers has scored in the double digits in three of his last six games, and a matchup against the Titans makes him well worth a look. Pat Freiermuth vs. Broncos (22% started): Freiermuth has scored nine-plus points in three straight, and Denver has allowed the most points to tight ends since Week 6.

Freiermuth has scored nine-plus points in three straight, and Denver has allowed the most points to tight ends since Week 6. Cameron Dicker at Patriots (27% started): Dicker has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four, and the Pats have allowed the second-most points to kickers since Week 6.

Dicker has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four, and the Pats have allowed the second-most points to kickers since Week 6. Joey Slye at Jaguars (6% started): Slye has scored 33.3 fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 points against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, in Week 10.

Slye has scored 33.3 fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 points against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, in Week 10. Buccaneers defense vs. Panthers (31% started): The Bucs defense has been solid over the last month and scored 25 points against Carolina in their first meeting (Week 7).

The Bucs defense has been solid over the last month and scored 25 points against Carolina in their first meeting (Week 7). Chargers defense vs. Patriots (16% started): The Chargers defense doesn’t have much value in fantasy, but facing Tommy DeVito and the Patriots makes it a streamer.