Week 2 DraftKings Lineup: Dak Prescott and George Pickens are Set to Bounce Back

Week 1 was chalk full of plenty of high-scoring plays and it could continue into week 2.

This DFS lineup is filled with bounce-back candidates and Fantasy studs who are in for a heavy workload.

QB - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($6,400)

Prescott is coming off a disappointing week 1 performance, but has the perfect opponent to rebound against in the Washington Commanders. The Commanders gave up three passing touchdowns and three passes of over thirty-plus yards on just 25 pass attempts against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in week 1. This bodes well for Prescott on bounce-back as he has a multitude of weapons around him to boost his Fantasy production. DFS players can expect Prescott to get right here against a porous pass defense.

RB - Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons ($8,200)

Robinson is the entirety of the Atlanta Falcons offense and that shouldn’t change if either Cooper Rush or Michael Penix Jr. are under center. Robinson finished week 1 with 29 touches, totaling 173 scrimmage yards. Robinson’s 83 rushing yards were mediocre by his standards, but the Falcons running backs’ receiving prowess is where he stood out. Robinson received 45 percent of the Falcons target share, turning it to eight receptions for 90 receiving yards and a receiving touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson receiving so far:



4 targets

4 receptions

41 yards

1 TDpic.twitter.com/O0se8Km4eC — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

In week 2, Robinson has another chance to feast in any way he’d like against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers allowed both Chicago Bears running backs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, to rush for over 100 yards each and four combined rushing touchdowns. Swift (32.4 PPR points) and Monangai (20.4 PPR points) had outstanding days against the Panthers defense and DFS players can expect Robinson to do the same.

RB - Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens ($7,200)

Henry finished week 1 as RB 1 and the five-time Pro Bowler is set up to do so again in week 2. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver room is hampered with injuries as Ja’Kobi Lane is ruled out and Zay Flowers’ status is in jeopardy for week 2. The thiness of the Ravens’ receiver room opens up a running game plan where Henry is the main focus. Henry may also see a bump in targets with so many Ravens receivers potentially out.

The Ravens’ week 2 opponents, the New Orleans Saints, struggled to contain Jahmyr Gibbs in week 1. In back-to-back tough matchups against All-Pro running backs, the Saints may struggle again to contain Henry, who could very well have another 100-plus rushing yards and multi-touchdown game.

Derrick Henry opened the season looking like the same old King Henry 👑



24 CAR, 144 RUYDS, 3 TD, 1 REC, 19 REC YDS pic.twitter.com/ZakMAFzYy4 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026

WR - George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys ($6,300)

Pickens was probably the most disappointing Cowboy in week 1, but much like Prescott, has the perfect opportunity to bounce back in week 2. The Commanders struggled to contain long passes against the Eagles and that is Pickens’ speciality. Pickens will serve as a stack with Prescott and their points correlation can set up this lineup for a huge day.

WR - Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins ($3,700)

Douglas stood out in his debut for the Miami Dolphins, finishing with five receptions for 94 receiving yards on seven targets. What stood out the most from Douglas’ debut was his snap share. The rookie saw a 91% snap share, second on the team behind veteran Malik Washington.

With the Dolphins expected to be trailing, the game script will play in Douglas’ favor. Thanks to his snap share, Douglas will see a hefty amount of targets because of the game scenario.

Caleb Douglas looks fantastic



Moved all over the formation, won off the line, created separation, won with the ball in his hands, came down with two difficult sideline catches.



He and Chris Bell could be a REALLY fun pairing https://t.co/8YsouDH7Cp pic.twitter.com/RHPWo30Pm8 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 16, 2026

WR - Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers ($4,700)

Golden looks to be taking the next stride in his sophomore season as seen in his week 1 performance. Golden finished with 15.5 PPR points and he could be lined up for more in week 2.

Golden saw the most amount of targets on the Packers with 12, beating out second place by four targets. The sophomore also took the lion’s share of the snap count from the Packers receivers, finishing with 56 snaps. The targets and snap share makes Golden an intriguing value play against the New York Jets.

TE - Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys ($3,800)

Ferguson put up a donut in week 1, but much like his teammates, the Cowboys tight end is set up to bounce back. The Commanders allowed Dallas Goedert to produce 23.7 FPPG, good for TE 3 in week 1. Ferguson’s vertical ability makes him a high-upside option against the Commanders at a value price.

Flex - Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers($6,100) OR Luther Burden III Chicago Bears ($5,700)

The choice between Irving and Burden III comes down to contest selection and a DFS player’s preference. Irving is the safer choice of the two as the Bucs running back should feature heavily against the Cleveland Browns. Irving was the clear choice at running back for the Bucs inside the red zone and with the Browns performance in week 1, the Bucs should be there often.

Burden III had a decent week 1 and could come alive in week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to have 95-plus receiving yards, which creates upside for Burden III. There is some worry with Burden III disappearing among the midst of weapons on the Chicago Bears, but Burden III’s upside is too hard to ignore.

D/ST - San Francisco 49ers ($3,800) OR Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($3,600)

DFS players who pick Irving will select the Bucs D/ST, while those with Burden II will pick the 49ers D/ST. Both D/ST have favorable matchups as the Bucs will host the Browns and the 49ers will host the Dolphins. Both defenses will see productive Fantasy scores against poor offenses that struggled in week 1.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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