Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as James Cook, Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane struggled, while many backs who were left on fantasy benches—like Kyle Monangai, Chuba Hubbard and Jacory Croskey-Merritt—put up strong numbers. We even saw Devin Singletary finish in the top 25 among running backs in fantasy points … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!
Since we have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams' and Texans' defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their next upcoming matchup or a mix of both.
Here are my fantasy football quarterback rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at BUF
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CAR
3
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at KC
4
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at LAC
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. NO
6
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. IND
7
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. MIA
8
Chase Brown
CIN
at HOU
9
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at TEN
10
James Cook
BUF
vs. DET
11
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. GB
12
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. WAS
13
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. MIN
14
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. LV
15
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at LAR
16
De'Von Achane
MIA
at SF
17
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. NYG
18
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. CLE
19
David Montgomery
HOU
vs. CIN
20
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
vs. SEA
21
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at ATL
22
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
at BAL
23
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. PIT
24
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. PIT
25
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at DAL
26
Jordan Mason
MIN
at CHI
27
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at NE
28
Jadarian Price
SEA
at ARI
29
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at CHI
30
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at TB
31
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
vs. SEA
32
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. MIN
33
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. MIA
34
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. NYG
35
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at DEN
36
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. JAC
37
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. PHI
38
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
vs. CLE
39
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
at NYJ
40
Rico Dowdle
PIT
at NE
41
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. JAC
42
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
at DEN
43
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. CIN
44
Rachaad White
WAS
at DAL
45
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
at ATL
46
Alvin Kamara
NO
at BAL
47
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. PHI
48
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
vs. LV
49
George Holani
SEA
at ARI
50
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
vs. CAR
51
Braelon Allen
NYJ
vs. GB
52
Chris Brooks
GB
at NYJ
53
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at LAC
54
Samaje Perine
CIN
at HOU
55
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. NO
56
Devin Singletary
NYG
at LAR
57
Emmett Johnson
KC
vs. IND
58
Tank Bigsby
PHI
at TEN
59
Seth McGowan
IND
at KC
60
Raheim Sanders
CLE
at TB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano