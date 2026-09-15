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Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings For PPR Leagues

The Niners' Christian McCaffrey slides down a few notches after sharing the RB workload in Week 1.
Michael Fabiano|
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as James Cook, Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane struggled, while many backs who were left on fantasy benches—like Kyle Monangai, Chuba Hubbard and Jacory Croskey-Merritt—put up strong numbers. We even saw Devin Singletary finish in the top 25 among running backs in fantasy points … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!

Since we have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams' and Texans' defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their next upcoming matchup or a mix of both. 

Here are my fantasy football quarterback rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at BUF

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CAR

3

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at KC

4

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at LAC

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. NO

6

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. IND

7

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. MIA

8

Chase Brown

CIN

at HOU

9

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at TEN

10

James Cook

BUF

vs. DET

11

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. GB

12

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. WAS

13

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. MIN

14

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. LV

15

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at LAR

16

De'Von Achane

MIA

at SF

17

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. NYG

18

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. CLE

19

David Montgomery

HOU

vs. CIN

20

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

vs. SEA

21

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at ATL

22

Travis Etienne Jr.

NO

at BAL

23

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. PIT

24

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. PIT

25

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at DAL

26

Jordan Mason

MIN

at CHI

27

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at NE

28

Jadarian Price

SEA

at ARI

29

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at CHI

30

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at TB

31

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

vs. SEA

32

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. MIN

33

Kaelon Black

SF

vs. MIA

34

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. NYG

35

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at DEN

36

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. JAC

37

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. PHI

38

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

vs. CLE

39

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

at NYJ

40

Rico Dowdle

PIT

at NE

41

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. JAC

42

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

at DEN

43

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. CIN

44

Rachaad White

WAS

at DAL

45

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

at ATL

46

Alvin Kamara

NO

at BAL

47

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. PHI

48

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

vs. LV

49

George Holani

SEA

at ARI

50

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

vs. CAR

51

Braelon Allen

NYJ

vs. GB

52

Chris Brooks

GB

at NYJ

53

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

at LAC

54

Samaje Perine

CIN

at HOU

55

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. NO

56

Devin Singletary

NYG

at LAR

57

Emmett Johnson

KC

vs. IND

58

Tank Bigsby

PHI

at TEN

59

Seth McGowan

IND

at KC

60

Raheim Sanders

CLE

at TB

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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