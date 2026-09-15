Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings For PPR Leagues

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as James Cook, Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane struggled, while many backs who were left on fantasy benches—like Kyle Monangai, Chuba Hubbard and Jacory Croskey-Merritt—put up strong numbers. We even saw Devin Singletary finish in the top 25 among running backs in fantasy points … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!

Since we have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams' and Texans' defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their next upcoming matchup or a mix of both.

Here are my fantasy football quarterback rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at BUF 2 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR 3 Jonathan Taylor IND at KC 4 Ashton Jeanty LV at LAC 5 Derrick Henry BAL vs. NO 6 Kenneth Walker III KC vs. IND 7 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. MIA 8 Chase Brown CIN at HOU 9 Saquon Barkley PHI at TEN 10 James Cook BUF vs. DET 11 Breece Hall NYJ vs. GB 12 Javonte Williams DAL vs. WAS 13 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. MIN 14 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. LV 15 Cam Skattebo NYG at LAR 16 De'Von Achane MIA at SF 17 Kyren Williams LAR vs. NYG 18 Bucky Irving TB vs. CLE 19 David Montgomery HOU vs. CIN 20 Jeremiyah Love ARI vs. SEA 21 Chuba Hubbard CAR at ATL 22 Travis Etienne Jr. NO at BAL 23 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. PIT 24 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. PIT 25 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at DAL 26 Jordan Mason MIN at CHI 27 Jaylen Warren PIT at NE 28 Jadarian Price SEA at ARI 29 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at CHI 30 Quinshon Judkins CLE at TB 31 Tyler Allgeier ARI vs. SEA 32 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. MIN 33 Kaelon Black SF vs. MIA 34 Blake Corum LAR vs. NYG 35 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at DEN 36 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. JAC 37 Tony Pollard TEN vs. PHI 38 Kenneth Gainwell TB vs. CLE 39 MarShawn Lloyd GB at NYJ 40 Rico Dowdle PIT at NE 41 RJ Harvey DEN vs. JAC 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC at DEN 43 Woody Marks HOU vs. CIN 44 Rachaad White WAS at DAL 45 Jonathon Brooks CAR at ATL 46 Alvin Kamara NO at BAL 47 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. PHI 48 Keaton Mitchell LAC vs. LV 49 George Holani SEA at ARI 50 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL vs. CAR 51 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. GB 52 Chris Brooks GB at NYJ 53 Mike Washington Jr. LV at LAC 54 Samaje Perine CIN at HOU 55 Justice Hill BAL vs. NO 56 Devin Singletary NYG at LAR 57 Emmett Johnson KC vs. IND 58 Tank Bigsby PHI at TEN 59 Seth McGowan IND at KC 60 Raheim Sanders CLE at TB