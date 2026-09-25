Week 3 DraftKings Lineup: Kenneth Walker III and Tetairoa McMillan are Slated for Productive Fantasy Games

Week 3 is filled with intriguing DFS plays scattered all over the slate.

This DraftKings week 3 lineup is filled with sneaky, low-owner plays mixed with chalk plays in favorable matchups.

QB - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers ($5,600)

Young isn’t a QB typically associated with starting in a DFS lineup, but Young’s Fantasy performances warrant merit. The former first-overall pick is averaging 28.25 FPPG and has finished in the top-ten in positional rankings in the first two weeks.

Young has the opportunity to contine their momentum against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns did have a decent display against Baker Mayfield, but struggled against Trevor Lawrence at the start of the season. Lawrence finished with 26.1 Fantasy points and made it look easy against the Browns, a good sign for Young.

Stacking Young with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker or Darren Waller maximizes this lineup’s potential.

Bryce Young is playing at a level we haven’t seen since his days at ALABAMA.



Young currently has 648 passing yards (2nd), 6 TD’s (1st), and a 81.4 QBR (6th).



The Panthers former first overall pick is fully BREAKING OUT in front of our eyes 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/jbjYsPhNK6 — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 23, 2026

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs ($7,400)

Walker III has been a touches machine for the Chiefs so far in the season. Walker III is averaging 28 touches per game heading into week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have struggled against opposing running backs, allowing 34.1 PPR points per game. There has been conversation about getting Walker III’s backup Emmett Johnson more touches, but this won’t affect Walker III’s Fantasy outlook this week. Walker III won’t need 28 touches to make a Fantasy impact in this game.

RB - Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders ($7,100)

Much like Walker III, Jeanty has been the focus of his offense. Jeanty has compiled 27 touches per game early on in the season.

The forecasted return of Brock Bowers may limit Jeanty’s receiving work, but Jeanty should see a productive Fantasy day against a New Orleans Saints defense giving up 26.2 FPPG to opposing running backs.

Ashton Jeanty - Week 2 - every touch https://t.co/9ryLZwjFxl pic.twitter.com/uzn2TaDPzp — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 22, 2026

WR - Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers ($6,000)

McMillan will serve as part of the stack with Young. McMillan hasn’t made much noise in the Fantasy world, but has produced strong Fantasy numbers. McMillan has averaged 12.8 PPR points per game throughout the first two games of the season, but the sophomore’s target numbers point to a breakout game soon.

McMillan tallied 9 targets per game early and is tied with Coker for most on the Panthers. On Sunday’s matchup against the Browns, McMillan may produce his best game of the season thanks to his targets.

WR - Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers ($5,500) / Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts ($5,700)

Coker is making himself into a mainstream Fantasy name with his performances this season. Coker has hauled in 16 receptions for a 204 receiving yards this season. Coker does have a questionable tag heading into the game, so Downs will be the alternative here.

Downs stepped up into the WR 1 role after Alec Pierce left last game injured. Downs saw nine targets against the Kansas City Chiefs and should maintain a steady diet of targets in week 3.

Jalen Coker with an insane sideline catch 🙌



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ny53jZo5oR — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

WR - Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens ($4,700)

It appears Zay Flowers may miss another game, due to a hamstring injury, which would set up Bateman for a big Fantasy day in Flowers’ absence. Bateman saw nine targets last week with Lane and Flowers out, a trend that should continue if Flowers is out on Sunday.

TE - Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans ($4,200)

Schultz may be in line for another week as the Texans leading pass catcher with Nico Collins’ week 3 availability in jeopardy. In week 2, Schultz finished as TE 1 with 26.0 PPR points. Schultz could be in for another big week against a Colts defense that gave up 25.1 PPR points to Travis Kelce.

Flex - Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,600)

Brown is set up for a heavy workload against a Steelers defense giving up 124 rushing yards per game. Brown tallied 44 touches early on in the season and could see a spike in usage against the Steelers. The Steelers offense has been awful early on, so the Bengals may be playing with a lead, which would bring along more carries for Brown down the stretch.

D/ST - Cincinnati Bengals ($2,900) / Tennessee Titans ($2,400)

The Bengals will be selected if Coker is available. The much improved Bengals defense takes on a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that has scored one offensive touchdown this season. The Bengals lead the league in sacks and are second in takeaways, which could continue against the Steelers offense.

The Titans will be a salary play if Coker is out and Downs is selected. The Titans face a Jameis-Winston-led Giants this Sunday. Winston and CO looked terrible on Monday anf the Titans are worth the salary play against Winston and the Giants

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