Week 4 DraftKings Lineup: Jordan Love and 2 Packers Pass Catchers Lead This Lineup

After three weeks of football, salaries are being adjusted to match the player’s Fantasy outputs on DraftKings.

This lineup features players who can outperform their salary based off their anticipated volume in week 4.

QB - Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers ($5,800)

Love has the volume to out perform his salary in week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Love is second in the NFL with 41.33 pass attempts per game and this trend should continue this week. The Packers have the worst running attacks in the league with 48.7 rushing yards per game, easily the worst in the NFL. The lack of a running game puts Love in more situations to throw, which leads to more Fantasy production.

Stacking Love with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden or Tucker Kraft would bring the most points correlation out of the lineup.

RB - Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals ($5,800)

Week 3 was Love’s breakout game in the NFL and the trend can continue into week 4. Love dominated the Cardinals backfield snap count with a 64% snap share compared to Tyler Allgeier’s 34% snap share. Love turned the snaps into 26 touches and 21.9 PPR points. The prospect of Love getting 20-plus touches at this price point is too enticing to pass up.

RB - Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars ($5,600)

Tuten appears to take hold of the Jaguars RB 1 role and could be in for a big day against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals allowed Jaylen Warren to finish with 20.6 PPR points. With Tuten’s Fantasy workrate so far this season, the Jags running back can match what Warren did to the Bengals defense and be in for a productive Fantasy day.

WR - Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers ($6,700)

Watson will serve as one piece of the stack with Love. Watson ranks as WR 5 in PPR formats and could climb up the ranks after week 4. Watson will see a multitude of targets this week as Fantasy managers have seen in the first three weeks of the season.

Christian Watson TDs by season



2026 (3 Weeks) 4

2025 6

2024 2

2023 5

2022 7pic.twitter.com/4QjOjxLcpp — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2026

WR - George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys ($6,300)

Week 4 could be the week Pickens finally breaks out this season. Pickens has been second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb early on in the season, but Pickens could be the main focus this week. The Houston Texans will probably have All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. follow Lamb around, which opens up targets for Pickens.

WR - Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers ($5,400)

Golden will be a part of this lineup in a Love double stack. The former first-round pick leads the Packers with 30 targets. At this salary, the prospect of a receiver averaging 10 targets per game can help this lineup cash.

TE - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers ($5,100)

Kittle has been one of the main targets for the 49ers amidst their injuries at wide receiver. Kittle averaged 22.1 PPR points the past two games and could be in for another big day against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos allowed Tyler Higbee to go off with 20.2 PPR points last week, which bodes well for Kittle. Kittle will see a healthy amount of targets and should have a similar Fantasy production as Higbee did against the Broncos.

George Kittle on George Kittle bobblehead day:



7 targets

6 catches

82 yards

2 TDspic.twitter.com/pBkc3bcybj — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

FLEX - Malik Nabers, New York Giants ($6,000) / Kyren William Los Angeles Rams ($5,900)

The choice between Nabers and Williams comes down to personal preference. Nabers is the riskier option with Jameis Winston being his QB. Nabers has an easier matchup against the Cardinals and could be in for a high-upside Fantasy game.

Williams is the safer option. Even with Nacua available in week 4, Williams will see a multitude of touches and goal-line work.

D/ST - Green Bay Packers D/ST ($3,200)

The Packers D/ST haven’t produced many Fantasy points early on in the season, but their matchup at a median price point is too hard to pass up. The Packers take on the Buccaneers with an undrafted rookie, Jalon Daniels, making his first-career start. The Bucs offense was stagnant with Baker Mayfield under center, so it’s hard to imagine an undrafted rookie righting the ship in his NFL debut.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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