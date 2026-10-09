Week 5 DraftKings Lineup: Chase Brown and Nico Collins are the Studs of This Lineup

The first bye week is where, which limits the player pool a bit, but there are still plenty of options to pick from.

This DraftKings lineup features a mix of players slated to outperform their salary.

QB - Jameis Winston, New York Giants ($4,800)

Jacoby Brissett is a strong option in DFS this week given the potential negative game script and the Lions inability to stop the pass game, but this lineup will feature Winston, who also finds a favorable matchup.

Winston takes on the Washington Commanders this week, who allow 23.3 FPPG to opposing QBs. DFS players know what they’re getting with Winston, a gunslinger who can very well throw for over 300 yards, but can throw a couple of interceptions in the process.

Jameis Winston is never afraid to fit the ball. When the back of a defender is in this position on a seam, you put it right past his ear into the receiver's arms. Nice catch by Theo Johnson.



BTW - this play in a pre-draft workout caused a team to take a start QB off its board pic.twitter.com/rVwpp1Yoma — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 5, 2026

RB - Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,900)

Brown figures to be one of the chalkier plays of the slate, but he is well worth it. Brown stand out in Fantasy this week as the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins, who allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to running backs. The Dolphins allowed multiple touchdowns to opposing running backs three times this season. Being a part of an explosive offense gives Brown touches in the red zone, which can land the Bengals RB 1 among the group of running backs to hit paydirt multiple times against the Dolphins

RB - Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears ($5,200) / Braelon Allen, New York Jets ($5,400)

Monangai is coming off a career-best 28.0 PPR points performance as the second-year back finished with 31 total touches. Monangai out snapped D’Andre Swift 50 to 33 as Monangai took all the carries after Swift fumbled early in the third quarter. Monangai should see a steady workload and should outperform his salary against the Green Bay Packers, who allow the third most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Monangai is dealing with a toe injury, so Allen will be the replacement if the Bears running back is out. Allen is the workhorse of the Jets backfield with Breece Hall out as Allen took 94% of the snap share last week. Allen is poised to be a touches machine and will see a heavy workload at his salary.

It has been apparent since his Rutgers years:



You better wrap Kyle Monangai because he can be relentless. Good contact balance here vs box defenders for the TD #DaBears pic.twitter.com/N3pwzDmmHF — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 6, 2026

WR - Nico Collins, Houston Texans ($7,500)

Collins is the key piece that makes the Texans offense function. In two games this season, Collins finished with 21.2 and 30.8 PPR points. In those games, Collins finished with at least eight targets. In a must-win game against the Tennessee Titans, DFS players can expect Collins to be at the forefront for the Texans offense.

WR - Malik Nabers, New York Giants ($6,300)

Nabers will be part of the stack with Winston against the Commanders. Nabers had his breakout game of the season last week with 23.2 PPR points.

WR - Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinal ($6,200)

Even with no Brissett in the lineup, Wilson will still be a part of the team. The Lions have struggled mightly in covering WR 1s this season. In three out of the four games this season, the Lions have allowed opposing WR 1s to go over 100 receiving yards.

With a potential negative game script, Wilson could be in for targets galore. In the past two games with negative scripts, Wilson tallied 17 and 13 targets. These numbers are too hard to pass at this salary, making Wilson a must play.

Michael Wilson is one of the better WRs, no qualifiers needed. pic.twitter.com/jqjBrSLAFZ — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) October 6, 2026

TE - Isaiah Likely, New York Giants ($4,300)

Likely will be the second part of the double stack. Likely has been a major focus of the Giants passing game as the tight end leads all Giants pass catchers with 35 targets. With a nearly nine targets per game average, Likely is a strong option this week at his salary.

FLEX - Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions ($4,900)

This lineup will utilize two tight ends as LaPorta will be a piece of the Lions offense for this lineup, LaPorta offers touchdown upside in an anticipated high-scoring affair. At his price points, it won’t take much for Laporta to outperform his salary in this game environment.

D/ST - Cincinnati Bengals ($3,500)

The Bengals are the most expensive defense and this lineup will feature them thanks to the matchup. The Dolphins are last in points per game and don’t offer much of a threat with De’Von Achane out. The Bengals offer a safe option with turnover upside in this matchup.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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