Week 5 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Week 5 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Chiefs, Panthers

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. 49ers Ja’Marr Chase at Dolphins Amon-Ra St. Brown at Cardinals Puka Nacua vs. Bills (Mon.) Chris Olave vs. Vikings CeeDee Lamb vs. Buccaneers (Thurs.) Drake London vs. Ravens Nico Collins at Titans Michael Wilson vs. Lions Justin Jefferson at Saints

Complete Week 5 wide receiver rankings

Week 5 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Michael Wilson vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson has been impressive the past two weeks, scoring a combined 42.4 fantasy points on 30 targets. He has established himself as the top wideout in Arizona, ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr., and a plus matchup against the Lions makes him a must-start. Their defense has allowed four wideouts to beat them for 19-plus points, and Tetairoa McMillan smoked them for 192 yards and 45.2 points last week.

Most catches without a drop among WR this season



Tetairoa McMillan 26

Michael Wilson 25

Garrett Wilson 24

Ja’Marr Chase 21

Kalif Raymond 21 pic.twitter.com/0NTkySyUwC — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2026

Start ’Em

Parker Washington vs. Eagles (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Washington posted his worst stat line since Week 1 of last season against the Bengals, scoring just two fantasy points. I’d forgive and forget, though, as the Jaguars WR should rebound in a plus matchup against the Eagles. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers and the sixth-most to the slot, so both Trevor Lawrence and Washington should find plenty of success in London.

Malik Nabers at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Nabers finally woke up in the stat sheets last week, scoring 23.2 fantasy points. I’m not sure the Giants WR will hit that total again this week, but it’s hard not to like his matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed four wideouts to beat them for 14-plus fantasy points, including two who scored more than 35 points. In all, Washington has allowed the fourth-most points to wideouts and second-most to the perimeter.

Jameson Williams with the Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams recorded his first strong stat line of the season last week, catching six passes for 102 yards and scoring 16.2 fantasy points against the Panthers. I’d keep the Lions receiver in the starting lineup this week, too, in a game against the Cardinals that could be a shootout. The projected points total is in the mid-50s and Arizona has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, so look for Williams to post a good stat line.

Carnell Tate vs. Texans (1 p.. ET, CBS): The Titans rookie has been putting up better totals lately, and that was evident last week when he saw 12 targets and posted nine catches, 145 yards and 21.5 points. He also saw a 36.4% target share, and a matchup against the Texans is quite favorable. After four weeks, no defense has allowed more fantasy points to perimeter receivers. What’s more, Houston has allowed the highest passer rating on throws to outside receivers.

Cam Ward and Carnell Tate make some magic happen on 4th down!



TENvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ewObA7nlFj — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

More Starts

Davante Adams vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jaylen Waddle at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Luther Burden II at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Devaughn Vele vs. Vikings (40%): Vele has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of his first four games, including two contests in which he has scored 17-plus points.

Vele has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of his first four games, including two contests in which he has scored 17-plus points. Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Texans (22%): Robinson has combined for 29.7 fantasy points over the last two weeks, and the Texans have been awful against wide receivers.

Robinson has combined for 29.7 fantasy points over the last two weeks, and the Texans have been awful against wide receivers. Malik Washington vs. Bengals (18%): Washington has quietly scored at least 11.7 points in three straight games, and Miami could be in a negative game script (again).

Week 5 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Mike Evans at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Evans battled a rib injury but had a respectable stat line last week, finishing with 12.6 fantasy points. And while the Niners receiver would be hard to sit, I would be wary of his matchup in Seattle. After four weeks, their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to wideouts. In fact, only one (Terry McLaurin) has scored more than 9.3 fantasy points against them this season. If you do start Evans, I would temper your expectations in this NFC West battle.

Sit ’Em

Emeka Egbuka at Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Egbuka has a nice matchup on paper against the Cowboys, but it’s impossible to trust him. He has averaged just nine points in the first three weeks, and he was held to just four targets and 3.3 points in the first game without Baker Mayfield. The Bucs will be starting undrafted rookie Jalen Daniels once again, and that will drain any value Egbuka might otherwise have this week. He’s a weak flex play, at best.

DK Metcalf vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf posted his best stat line of the season in Week 4, scoring 16.5 fantasy points on five catches for 115 receiving yards. That will push him into many starting lineups this week, but I would be wary of his matchup against the Colts. Just one wide receiver, Zay Flowers, has beaten them for more than 13.5 points. While Sauce Gardner doesn’t shadow one receiver, Metcalf has been shadowed at a high rate this season.

Josh Downs at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Almost every fantasy manager who has Downs started him last week since Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen were both out. And because the fantasy gods are cruel, he was held to a meager 4.6 points, his worst game of the season. I’d be wary of the Colts veteran this week too, as he faces a tough matchup against the Steelers. Their pass defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to receivers, and the ninth-fewest to the slot.

Romeo Doubs vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Doubs is coming off his best game of the year, scoring 23.8 fantasy points in the Patriots' win over the Bills. He had failed to score more than 7.9 points in two of his previous three games, however, and a matchup against the Raiders isn’t as good as you might think. In fact, their defense has allowed the second-worst passer rating when an outside receiver is targeted. At best, you can flex Doubs and hope for a 10-12 point game.

More Sits

Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Eagles (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Keon Coleman at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Quentin Johnston vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)