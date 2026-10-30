Week 8 DraftKings Lineup: Lamar Jackson Leads This Lineup in his Return to Action

Salaries are starting to be well adjusted in DFS with value plays being more difficult to find.

The lineup features value plays slated to outperform their salary and spend up with the ability to have a ceiling performance.

QB - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens ($6,800)

Jackson is back in action after missing the last three games to an ankle injury. DFS players can select Jackson at a discount this week in a favorable matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills allow 22.3 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, fourth-most in the league. On top of the Bills' struggles against QBs, Jackson has a history of success against the AFC East outfit. In Jackson's last matchup against the Bills, the All-Pro QB finished with 29.4 Fantasy points.

Last time Lamar Jackson played the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/Xx2xGrdUBW — LamarOnReal (@LamarOnReal) October 30, 2026

RB - Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars ($5,900)

Tuten is slated for another strong performance against a reeling Indianpolis Colts squad, who traded their Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Deforest Buckner this week. Tuten is a safe play this week as the Jags running back is on a five game streak of 11-plus Fantasy points.

The matchup against the Colts suggests Tuten could be in for a ceiling game as the Jags have dominated the series in home matchups. The Jags have won 11 straight games over the Colts in the sunshine state, which bodes well for Tuten to receive more carries this week.

RB - Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots ($5,600)

Stevenson is a standout option with the Patriots dealing with injuries at skill positions. A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson are questionable heading into a divisional clash against the Miami Dolphins.

Stevenson figures to be a mainstay in the Patriots offense, regardless if Brown and Henderson are available. Stevenson has four straight games of over 60% of the snap share with three of those games resulting in 17.5 PPR points or more.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON‼️



📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/heXDiTFnzW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2026

WR - Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens ($7,200)

Flowers will join Jackson to maximize points correlation. Flowers faces off against a Bills' pass defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers.

Flowers is the forefront of the Ravens' passing attack as the receiver's 53 targets is easily most on the team. Flowers made the most of the targets this season as Flowers scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each game this season.

WR - Drake London, Atlanta Falcons ($7,000)

London emerged as a strong Fantasy option with Michael Penix Jr. under center. In five games with Penix Jr, London scored at least 12.2 PPR points. In four out of the five games, London hauled in 10 targets, making the Falcons receiver a reliable option this week.

Drake London gets his first TD of the season! 🧨



(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/kLr1a4f66H — theScore (@theScore) October 25, 2026

WR - Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans ($4,200)

Carnell Tate is out this week, leaving a gap at WR 1 for Robinson to fill. Robinson had his best Fantasy performances as WR 1 for the New York Giants with Malik Nabers out.

Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll served as Giants head coach when Robinson was their WR 1, so Daboll knows how to utilize Robinson as a WR 1. The Titans figure to be playing from behind, so a negative game script would lead to more targets for Robinson.

TE - Hunter Henry, New England Patriots ($4,400)

With the uncertainty surrounding Brown, Henry may step in as a top pass-catching option for the Patriots. Henry is on a hot streak of four straight games of 11.2 PPR points or more and could be slated for an increased workload if Brown misses this game.

FLEX - Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,700)

Higgins is a top-option for Joe Burrow and will see a decent workload against the Titans. Higgins has a high-Fantasy ceiling, as seen in his three games of 21.0 PPR points or more.

Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins DEEP BALL 😱 pic.twitter.com/yljV5sJz4N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2026

D/ST - Denver Broncos D/ST ($2,300)

The Broncos are never this cheap in DFS and serve as a salary relief. The Broncos D/ST did have a poor display against the Chiefs in their first matchup, but after a 3-points performace last week, the Chiefs may be vulnerable against a strong Broncos defense.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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