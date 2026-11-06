Week 9 DraftKings Lineup: Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Shine in This Lineup

Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the highest salaried players at their positions and have matchups that allow the duo to have ceiling performances. Luckily for DFS players, there are plenty of value plays in favorable spots that allows playing Gibbs and Smith-Njigba a possibility.

This DraftKings lineup features Gibbs and Smith-Njigba accompanied by value plays who can exceed expectations.

QB - Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks ($4,000)

Lock will fill in for Sam Darnold, who will miss week 9 due to injury. Lock will make his second start of the season against a foe he's had success against.

Lock will face the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season and looks to repeat his first performance. Lock finished with 21.4 Fantasy points in his lone start of the season against the Cardinals. At a 4k price tag, Lock can easily outperform his salary with one of the best receivers in the game by his side.

Starting Seahawks QB Drew Lock



pic.twitter.com/UFeuvKxCfh — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 4, 2026

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($10,000)

Gibbs and the Lions take on the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled against running backs. The Dolphins allow 23.8 FPPG to opposing running backs, sixth-most in the NFL. Gibbs will have plenty of opportunities to stack Fantasy points, whether it be on the ground or air.

One of the biggest plays of the Lions win, game-winning drive, first play.



No where to go for Jahmyr Gibbs, should be a TFL, he reverses field and turns it into a 17-yard gain pic.twitter.com/Pw8i7v5Gwf — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) November 2, 2026

RB - Woody Marks, Houston Texans ($5,700)

Marks will serve as the lead back for the Texans with David Montgomery out. This week's matchup presents an opportunity for Marks to break out as the Texans will visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Marks will have plenty of opportunities to accumumulate Fantasy points as the Texans should be leading most of the game against the winless Chargers.

WR - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks ($9,300)

Smith-Njigba faces off against the Cardinals and looks to repeat a historic performance. In their first matchup, Smith-Njigba finished with 42.5 PPR points thanks to a three-touchdown performance. If JSN can do half of what he did in the first matchup, DFS players will be satisfied.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Arizona Cardinals



9 REC

155 YDS

3 TD



JSN last 2 games: 17 REC, 277 YDS, 4 TD.



Fantasy Football Points Today: 45.5

pic.twitter.com/VGu0eL2yAT — Anthony Ramirez (1-7) (6-2) (89-73) (@Talkin2Tony) September 20, 2026

WR - Pop Douglas, New England Patriots ($4,800)

Douglas steps into a WR 1 role with A.J. Brown missing a second consecutive game. As WR 1 last week, Douglas finished with 16.6 PPR points. In an expected slugfest against the Green Bay Packers, the Pats will rely on Douglas to be the focal point their passing attack.

WR - Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets ($4,500)

Mitchell finished with a career day last week, finishing with 27.2 PPR points. Mitchell looks to carry the momentum into this week in an expanded role.

Garrett Wilson is out for the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving a void of targets for Jets pass catchers. Mitchell will see a healthy amount of targets in an expanded role with Wilson sidelined.

Is Adonai Mitchell a treasure or trap? 🤔🪎 pic.twitter.com/YidaKZUn5f — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) November 3, 2026

TE - Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins ($3,100)

Dulcich should outperform his salary given the matchup. The Lions allow the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. On top of the favorable matchup, the Dolphins will more than likely be playing in a negative game script, opening up targets for Dulcich.

At a 3.1K price tag, Dulcich won't have to do much to outperform his salary and this week's scenario makes it all possible.

FLEX- Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns ($5,400)

Judkins faces off against the New Orleans Saints, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Judkins has the potential for a breakout game in this matchup as the Browns RB 1.

D/ST - Denver Broncos D/ST ($3,000)

One of the NFL's best defenses are mid priced against an offense that is struggling recently. The Panthers allowed 4.3 sacks per game in the last three games and facing one of the top pass rushes won't help their cause.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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