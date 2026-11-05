Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers and Streamers

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Sleepers and Streamers For Week 9

Malik Willis vs. Lions (8% started): The Dolphins quarterback has posted 18-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, and this week’s matchup against the Lions makes him a solid streamer. Their defense has allowed all but one opposing quarterback to score more than 19 fantasy points, including three who posted 25-plus points. Willis is on the waiver wire in many leagues.

Rachaad White vs. Rams (44% started): White, listed as a streamer last week, posted 14 fantasy points against the Eagles. He has now scored a combined 29.7 fantasy points in his last two games, and he has scored in double digits in four of his last five overall. White also led the team with a 31% Commanders touch share in the first game without Jacory Croskey-Merritt, which is good news for his fantasy value.

Tyler Allgeier at Seahawks (33% started): Allgeier could see a ton of work in the Cardinals backfield with Jeremiyah Love (now on injured reserve) and Bam Knight both dealing with injuries. We saw that last week against the Cowboys, as he scored twice and posted over 36 fantasy points. The matchup in Seattle isn’t great, but Allgeier is a volume play.

Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD!



AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PuMUPt7CLa — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Keenan Allen vs. Cowboys (31% started): Allen scored 13.7 fantasy points last week, and he had gone over that total in two of his previous four games. Allen and the Colts also have a great matchup against a banged-up Cowboys defense that has allowed six wideouts to go over 17 fantasy points. Overall, Dallas has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

DeMario Douglas vs. Packers (18% started): Douglas has been solid in recent weeks, scoring 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. That includes a 16.6-point outing last week in a win over the Dolphins. With A.J. Brown injured and Romeo Doubs out for the Patriots, Douglas should continue to see opportunities in what is a plus matchup against the Packers.

More Sleepers and Streamers

Sam Darnold vs. Cardinals (22%): Darnold has not been a good fantasy quarterback this season, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cardinals this weekend.

Darnold has not been a good fantasy quarterback this season, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cardinals this weekend. Woody Marks at Chargers (14%): David Montgomery continues to deal with a groin injury, leaving Marks in line for a prominent role against the Chargers in Week 9.

David Montgomery continues to deal with a groin injury, leaving Marks in line for a prominent role against the Chargers in Week 9. Jordan Addison at Bills (26%): Addison scored 11.6 points last week, and he next faces a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts.

Addison scored 11.6 points last week, and he next faces a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts. Malik Washington vs. Lions (28%): Washington faces a Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most points per game to wideouts, and the Dolphins could get pass-happy to keep up on the scoreboard.

Washington faces a Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most points per game to wideouts, and the Dolphins could get pass-happy to keep up on the scoreboard. Greg Dulcich vs. Lions (2%): Dulcich has scored at least 8.3 fantasy points in four of his last five games, and the Lions have allowed the most points to tight ends.