Who Goes as QB 3 in Fantasy Football: Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow or Drake Maye?

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the clear top-two Fantasy quarterbacks, getting drafted early on in redraft leagues.

Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow and Drake Maye are in contention to be the next quarterback drafted as they are in a similar ADP.

The trio of quarterbacks offer different skill set and risks Fantasy managers should consider before picking either as their quarterback.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels (QB 3, 65 ADP) offers the best rushing ability of the three, but it may come with a price.

Daniels showcased his Fantasy upside his rookie season as the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year finished as QB 5 with 21.15 FPPG.

The top-five finish was thanks in large part to 891 rushing yards, second best among quarterbacks, and six rushing touchdowns, third best among quarterbacks.

2024 Rookie Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/vNSn97mvCz — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 26, 2026

Daniels had Fantasy managers hyped that the former Heisman winner could build upon a stellar rookie campaign, but a myriad of injuries hampered Daniels’ sophomore season.

Daniels would only appear in seven games last season and finish as QB 34.

The rushing upside makes Daniels an intriguing prospect at this ADP, but the risks associated with a running quarterback is too hard to overlook, particularly in a brutal division.

The NFC East is filled with hard-hitting defensive linemen with the likes of Jalen Carter, Brian Burns, Quinnen Williams, among others.

Playing against these mammoth defensive linemen six times a season could bring along bumps and bruises, something Fantasy managers saw from Daniels last season.

Joe Burrow

Since getting drafted Burrow (QB 4, 66 ADP) has offered a pattern of finishing outside the top 20 among quarterbacks in Fantasy because of injuries, then rebounding to a top-ten finish.

Last season, Burrow finished as QB 29 after appearing in only eight games last season, due to injuries.

Burrow is set up to continue the pattern of rebounding after a poor Fantasy season, mostly thanks to a favorable Fantasy schedule.

The Bengals have the second-easiest schedule heading into the season in a wide-open AFC North.

The Bengals also have the most stability compared to the rest of the AFC North as the Ravens, Browns and Steelers all hired new head coaches.

Having stability and offensive weapons like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins give Burrow the tools to rebound from outside the top-20 to another top-five Fantasy season at quarterback.

Joe Burrow Processing and Throwing Under 2.5 Seconds pic.twitter.com/3lLL2ZYZdB — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 21, 2026

Drake Maye

Maye (QB 5, 67 ADP) had the opposite Fantasy trajectory compared to Daniels and Burrow.

Maye struggled in his rookie campaign in 2024, finishing as QB 23.

The arrival of head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels helped Maye solidify himself as a mainstay in Fantasy as the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up finished as QB 2.

Stafford’s stats and film are just too overwhelmingly good to not win MVP



But Drake Maye will be in contention for many, many more seasons… unreal sophomore effort from my QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft https://t.co/KVRCTHc4lM pic.twitter.com/FUpiL2OtRj — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 22, 2025

Maye is set up to repeat another top-five Fantasy season as the Patriots bolstered Maye’s pass catchers by acquiring A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason.

Maye appears to be the goldilocks of the trio as his passing and rushing output is in the middle of Burrow and Daniels.

The Verdict

Burrow appears to have the highest floor and ceiling among the trifecta this season.

The stability in a shaky division and an easy schedule give Burrow favorable matchups this season compared to Daniels and Maye. Burrow also has the better skill-position arsenal around him compared to Maye and Daniels with Chase and Higgins standing out as Burrow’s pass catchers.

Injuries are a concern for Fantasy managers considering the three quarterbacks, which makes Maye the safer option out of the trio. Adding the likes of Brown and Doubs also improves Maye’s floor and possibility of repeating as a top-five Fantasy quarterback.

If all goes well, Daniels could blow Burrow and Maye out of the water in Fantasy thanks to his rushing prowess. This would be a tall ask given Daniels sophomore season injury history, playing in a hard-hitting division and having a new offensive coordinator in his ear. Daniels is a risky play at this ADP compared to Burrow and Maye, but could be a league winner if it pays off.

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