Dawson Knox 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Dawson Knox saw his role sharply decline in 2023, hampered by a wrist injury and overshadowed by rookie Dalton Kincaid. Despite showing flashes of big-play ability, Knox enters 2025 as a backup tight end with minimal fantasy relevance.
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
In 2023, Knox barely had a role over his first seven games (15/102/1 over 28 targets), followed by five missed weeks due to a wrist injury that required surgery. Josh Allen only looked his way 11 times over his final seven games (9/97/2).
Even with Dalton Kincaid missing some time and underperforming expectations, Knox had a career low in targets (33). He finished with 22 catches for 311 yards and one score while working more downfield (14.1 yards per catch – seven catches of 20 yards or more).
Dawson Knox Fantasy Football Outlook:
At this point in his career, Knox is only a handcuff to Dalton Kincaid with a chance to average between two and three targets per game. He’ll get some scores in close on play-action passes, with an opportunity to surprise in a game or two. Knox should be found in the free-agent pool in all 12-team leagues.
More Buffalo Bills Fantasy Football Outlooks:
Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
James Cook Opens Up About Contract: Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Ty Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Elijah Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Curtis Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions