Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Shocking Sleeper Wide Receiver At Pick 1.10
Dynasty rookie drafts are heating up, and after the first nine selections in our mock, a surprising wide receiver is ready to come off the board. Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Tetairoa McMillan, Cam Ward, RJ Harvey, Tyler Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Travis Hunter, and TreVeyeon Henderson have already been selected—so who makes the most sense at pick 1.10?
Jayden Higgins lands as the best value pick at 1.10 in this dynasty rookie mock draft, offering a rare blend of size, speed, and proven college production that gives him immediate and long-term upside in a rising Houston Texans offense. With uncertainty surrounding Tank Dell’s health and an open competition behind Nico Collins, Higgins could carve out an early role and eventually emerge as a featured target thanks to his contested-catch ability, vertical threat profile, and red-zone appeal.
Pick 1.10: WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
The Texans are five deep at wide receiver after the 2025 NFL Draft, creating some cloudiness in snaps and targets for all options behind Nico Collins. Last, Houston’s wideouts caught 214 passes for 2,616 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 targets. Injuries at wide receiver led to lower production than expected.
Higgins began his college career at Eastern Kentucky (29/394/3 and 58/757/10) before transferring to Iowa State. His game progressed at the next level, leading to two competitive seasons (53/983/6 and 87/1,183/9). In his junior year, the Cyclones utilized him as a big-play threat, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, before shifting him to a high-volume receiver role the following season.
With Houston, Higgins will work the short areas of the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and work back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point. At the NFL Combine, Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a significant asset for a wide receiver of his size and build.
With Tank Dell’s early 2025 status unknown due to his slow recovery from a knee injury, Higgins may have a WR3 fantasy opportunity in his rookie season while moving up the Texans’ depth chart in the future.
