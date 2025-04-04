Isaiah Bond NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaiah Bond enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a blazing-fast wide receiver prospect with SEC pedigree and big-play potential. After stints at Alabama and Texas, Bond’s elite speed and open-field elusiveness make him a compelling fit for offenses looking to add a dynamic weapon.
Isaiah Bond Fantasy Football Profile
Any wide receiver recruited and playing for Alabama brings a high floor in talent and pedigree. Unfortunately for Bond, he tapped out after two seasons with the Crimson Tide (17/220/1 and 48/668/4). His move to Texas led to a regression in his overall chances (34/540/5). The Longhorns also gave him four rushes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Bond gained over 100 yards once in his college career (5/103/2), and he has more than five catches in one other game (7/97/1).
For NFL teams seeking a wide receiver with electric speed and elusiveness, Bond fills that need. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, with a similar build (5'11’ and 180 lbs.) to Xavier Worthy. Texas gave him chances close to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his open-field running and elusiveness. They also ran plays at the goal line, somewhat aligning him with the way the Chiefs featured Jerick McKinnon in 2022 (nine receiving touchdowns).
Defenders will slow him off the line if they get a hand of him, and Bond loses value when asked to catch passes in tight coverage. His game should excel on crossing patterns and when given one-on-one coverage in the deep passing game.
Bond will look enticing to an NFL offense that lacks playmakers and speed, but they must have proven wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart to better create mismatches. I expect him to be a Day 2 drafter selection, but there are five teams (DET, WAS, BUF, KC, and PHI) at the end of the first round that could use another explosive player.
More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:
Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook