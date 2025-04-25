Top 10 Fantasy Football Rookies Heading Into Round 2 Of The NFL Draft
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was full of intrigue, surprising twists, and chalky picks. With the top talents off the board, it’s time to examine the best remaining prospects who could make a splash in 2025 fantasy football leagues and beyond.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (ribs issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Judkins has almost the identical build (6’0” and 220 lbs.) as Omarion Hampson, with a tick lower rating in the 40-yard dash (4.48). His career started at Ole Miss in 2022, leading to two high-volume touch seasons (289 and 293). His best output over this span came in his freshman campaign (274/1,567/16 with 15 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown). His running lanes were much smaller the following year (4.3 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch), but Judkins still scored 17 times.
His decision to transfer to Ohio State led to a National Title while settling for a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. He finished with 1,221 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 22 catches on 216 touches. The Buckeyes gave him over 15 carries in one game (17/85). Judkins rushed for 100 yards in three matchups (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2). He’s scored two touchdowns or more in 16 games in his career.
In the heat of his runs, Judkins is willing to bounce outside with an attitude when making contact, and he uses a stiff arm to shove oncoming tacklers to the ground. His game plays well on the interior when there is daylight for a big play, but Judkins is comfortable taking a parallel cut-back lane to a better opportunity. His pass protection grades well while picking up 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns in college.
Based on his scoring ability and possible chances on passing downs, Judkins has the feel of Najee Harris with much better long speed. The next step in his development is setting up tacklers downfield. He projects to be drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
After shining in his second season at Missouri (86/1,243/10), Burden experienced a regression in his statistics last year (61/676/6, with nine rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns). He gained over 100 yards once (6/117/1) in 2024 while having a beast run over five matchups (8/117, 7/114/2, 10/177, 11/140/2, and 11/149) the previous season. Burden gained 14.1 yards per catch in 2023, compared to 11.1 yards per catch last year while playing with the same quarterback, Brady Cook.
The Missouri Tigers featured him as a chain mover close to the line of scrimmage to increase his involvement in their offense and allow Burden to utilize his open-field running to make plays. He has a selfish side to his game, where his play isn’t as motivating when the ball isn’t going his way. Burden brings excellent hands with exceptional timing and finishing power in the deep passing game. He posted a 4.41 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine.
At the next level, Burden should excel on crossing patterns with the deep speed to take the top off a defense. His change of direction speed is excellent when running parallel to the line of scrimmage and turning up field when he sees daylight. He runs with wiggle and vision, making him a dangerous player after the catch. The next step in his development is improving his overall route running and focus.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sanders began his college career at Jackson State, where he compiled a 23-3 record over two seasons, accumulating 6,963 passing yards with 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He ran the ball 188 times with nine scores on the ground, but his rushing yards (156) ranked lower than expected due to college football treating a sack as a loss for a quarterbacks rushing attempt.
The transition to Colorado and Division I football in 2023 presented a learning curve, as evidenced by a 4-7 record, 3,230 passing yards, and 27 touchdowns while minimizing the damage in interceptions (3). Last year, Sanders went 9-4 with an exceptional completion rate (74.0). He passed for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns (school record) and 10 interceptions. Over his two seasons with the Buffalos, he was sacked 94 times (42 in 2024) while rushing in eight touchdowns. Sanders ran the ball 211 times in 2023 and 2024, but he lost 127 yards (sacks yards lost included).
There’s no dismissing the success and stats of Sanders, but he had many highlight plays where he threw the ball in tight coverage, and his receiver made a winning play to secure the catch. WR Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season, accounting for 32.2% of his completions, 30.4% of his passing yards, and 40.5% of his passing touchdowns.
Sanders is another pocket passer who can extend plays with his legs and make first downs on the ground. His arm strength trails that of the best NFL quarterbacks. When dropping back to throw, he isn’t always ready to fire, creating some lag time in his release and potentially leading to mistakes under duress.
At the next level, Sanders won’t have the liberty to air the ball out deep downfield due to tighter coverage and a shorter passing window. He must learn to take what the defense gives him and wait for favorable one-on-one matchups on the outside.
RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
The Volunteers gave Sampson a part-time opportunity over the first two seasons (58/397/6 with three catches for 24 yards and 106/604/7 with 17 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown). In 2024, Tennessee gave the keys to their running back opportunity, leading to 1,634 combined yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 catches on 278 touches. He gained over 100 combined yards in 11 of his first 12 starts before suffering a hamstring injury in his final game against Ohio State.
His 40-yard dash speed (4.42 – Volunteer Pro Day) aligns with the top two running back prospects in this year’s draft class. Sampson comes in at 5’8” and 200 lbs. with a low floor in pass-catching expectations and questionable value in picking pass rushers.
Sampson did most of his dirty work at the goal line between the tackles. He runs with patience and a feel for spacing on the inside while following his blocks to the second level of the defense. I didn’t see enough wiggle in space or foundation of moves to make defenders miss in the open field, forcing Sampson to create his win with his legs on most plays.
An NFL team will consider him just another running back due to his lack of third-down ability and questionable explosiveness running in tighter lanes at the next level. I expect him to get selected on Day 2 in the NFL draft by a team with a proven running back.
WR Jack Bech, TCU
After achieving some success in his rookie season at LSU (43 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns), Bech had minimal opportunities over the following two years (16/200/1 and 12/146 yards), with the latter coming at TCU after his transfer.
In his senior season, he made 12 starts, resulting in career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (1,034), and touchdowns (9). Texas Christian featured him in their deep passing game (16.7 YPC). His best play in 2024 came in four games (6/139/1, 9/200/1, 6/166/2, 10/131/2) over the first five weeks. His year ended with weaker overall results over his final seven matchups (27/387/2).
Bech relies on his strength and excellent hands to make plays over the short areas of the field. His release needs work against physical cornerbacks, and he lacks the quickness and deep speed to create wins in tight coverage downfield. Bech offers size (6’1” and 215 lbs.), but his speed is below the NFL average (approximately 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash – he didn’t compete in this event at the NFL combine, possibly due to a late-season knee injury).
With the ball in his hands, Bech runs with eyes up, looking to make defenders miss and break tackles. He can highpoint the football and snatch errant throws off the mark. I sense that he’ll be a zone-buster who outperforms expectations in the NFL. Bech has a Cooper Kupp feel but lacks his route-running ability and an exceptional college resume.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Higgins began his college career at Eastern Kentucky (29/394/3 and 58/757/10) before transferring to Iowa State. His game progressed at the next level, leading to two competitive seasons (53/983/6 and 87/1,183/9). In his junior year, the Cyclones utilized him as a big-play threat, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, before shifting him to a high-volume receiver role the following season.
Over 26 Division 1 games, Higgins gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (6/172, 7/104, 9/214/1, 8/116/1, 6/102, 10/140/1, 9/155/1, and 7/115). He had a higher consistency factor in 2024, with five catches or more in 11 of 13 games.
At the next level, Higgins will work the short areas of the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and work back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.
At the NFL Combine, Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a significant asset for a wide receiver of his size and build. I view his profile closer to Michael Pittman than Mike Evans. Higgins is projected to be a second pick in this year's draft.
QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
The Longhorns gave Ewers 36 starts over the past three seasons, resulting in a 27-9 record, 9,128 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. His play improved in 2023, as evidenced by his higher completion rate (69.0%), passing yards (3,479), yards per pass attempt (8.8), and fewer interceptions (6). Last year, Ewers set career highs in completions (293), pass attempts (445), passing touchdowns (31), and interceptions (12). Defenses sacked him 69 times in his career.
Ewers was a top quarterback prospect out of high school. He missed time in 2022 and 2023 with left and right shoulder injuries. His college career began in 2021 at Ohio State, with no statistics in his only game of action. In his time at Texas, he rushed the ball 140 times with negative yards (59) due to his losses from sacks while scoring eight times.
His arm, feel and touch project well at the next level. Ewers is a rhythm passer who is comfortable incorporating backs and tight ends in his passing decisions. He throws with touch over the top of defenses while rarely relying on velocity to force balls in tight windows. Ewers can slide in the pocket to extend his passing window, but he must prove that he can read NFL defenses, along with get the ball out quickly when his offensive line fails to protect him on some blitz plays.
For an NFL team looking for a pocket passer at a discount, Ewers falls in that realm. Finishing drives in the red zone with touchdowns in the NFL may be a shortfall early in his career.
WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
Any wide receiver recruited and playing for Alabama brings a high floor in talent and pedigree. Unfortunately for Bond, he tapped out after two seasons with the Crimson Tide (17/220/1 and 48/668/4). His move to Texas led to a regression in his overall chances (34/540/5). The Longhorns also gave him four rushes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Bond gained over 100 yards once in his college career (5/103/2), and he has more than five catches in one other game (7/97/1).
For NFL teams seeking a wide receiver with electric speed and elusiveness, Bond fills that need. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, with a similar build (5'11’ and 180 lbs.) to Xavier Worthy. Texas gave him chances close to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his open-field running and elusiveness. They also ran plays at the goal line, somewhat aligning him with the way the Chiefs featured Jerick McKinnon in 2022 (nine receiving touchdowns).
Defenders will slow him off the line if they get a hand on him, and Bond loses value when asked to catch passes in tight coverage. His game should excel on crossing patterns and when given one-on-one coverage in the deep passing game.
Bond will look enticing to an NFL offense that lacks playmakers and speed, but they must have proven wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart to better create mismatches. I expect him to be a Day 2 drafter selection, but there are five teams (DET, WAS, BUF, KC, and PHI) at the end of the first round that could use another explosive player.
QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The Crimson Tide gave Milroe 26 starts over the past two seasons, and he responded with a 20-6 record. For an NFL team seeking a run-pass option at quarterback, Milroe brings a wealth of rushing production (375/1,577/33 – 4.2 yards per carry). Over the past two years, he completed 392 of his 603 passes (65.3%) for 5,678 passing yards (9.4 yards per pass attempt), 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.
Milroe passed for 300 yards three times (321/1, 374/2, and 310/1) in his college career. He has five elite rush games (20/155/4, 18/107, 16/117/2, 12/185/4, and 17/104/3) on his resume, with the latter three coming in 2024. His play last season in touchdowns (5) and interceptions (10) was subpar in the SEC, suggesting Milroe needs more time to develop.
For him to have success in the NFL, the game must slow down for him, allowing Milroe to play with better vision, poise, and decision-making. He’ll torture teams with his legs while offering a winning arm in the NFL. His mechanics need improvement to enhance his passing accuracy, mainly when throwing to his left. At this point in his career, Milroe won’t be a successful passer with a short passing window or when forced to be a one-dimensional passer.
As a runner, Milroe brings plus speed to the quarterback position (sub 4.5 in the 40-yard dash with some reports in the range of 4.40). He runs with vision, patience, and quickness, allowing him to make chunk plays even when the defense expects him to carry the ball. Milroe has the tools to be a successful running back in the NFL if given the opportunity.
He isn’t ready to earn a starting job in the NFL based on his overall passing skill. Milroe had success throwing the ball deep in college, thanks to an extended passing window in some matchups and winning talent at wide receiver. At the next level, he must learn to take what the defense gives him to drive the ball on slow, methodical plays for touchdowns. Milroe lacks the eyes, timing, and accuracy to excel in the passing game in the red zone, an area that is particularly challenging to master in the NFL.
