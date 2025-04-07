Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinn Ewers enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a former top prospect who showed steady growth at Texas. While his arm talent and rhythm passing stand out, he’ll need to improve his decision-making and blitz recognition to succeed at the next level.
Quinn Ewers Fantasy Football Outlook
The Longhorns gave Ewers 36 starts over the past three seasons, resulting in a 27-9 record, 9,128 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. His play improved in 2023, as evidenced by his higher completion rate (69.0%), passing yards (3,479), yards per pass attempt (8.8), and fewer interceptions (6). Last year, Ewers set career highs in completions (293), pass attempts (445), passing touchdowns (31), and interceptions (12). Defenses sacked him 69 times in his career.
Ewers was a top quarterback prospect out of high school. He missed time in 2022 and 2023 with left and right shoulder injuries. His college career began in 2021 at Ohio State, with no statistics in his only game of action. In his time at Texas, he rushed the ball 140 times with negative yards (59) due to his losses from sacks while scoring eight times.
His arm, feel and touch project well at the next level. Ewers is a rhythm passer who is comfortable incorporating backs and tight ends in his passing decisions. He throws with touch over the top of defenses while rarely relying on velocity to force balls in tight windows. Ewers can slide in the pocket to extend his passing window, but he must prove that he can read NFL defenses, along with get the ball out quickly when his offensive line fails to protect him on some blitz plays.
For an NFL team looking for a pocket passer at a discount, Ewers falls in that realm. Finishing drives in the red zone with touchdowns in the NFL may be a shortfall early in his career.
