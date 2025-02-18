Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 12)
We continue to rank the top outfielders entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season. Let's break down the next tier:
56 – Jung Hoo Lee, SF (ADP – 230.9)
Over seven seasons in Korea, Lee hit .340 with 581 runs, 65 home runs, 515 RBIs, and 69 stolen bases over 3,746 at-bats. His best two years came in 2020 (.333/85/15/101/12 over 544 at-bats) and 2022 (.349/85/23/113/5 over 553 at-bats). He had more walks (383 – 9.7%) than strikeouts (304 – 7.7%). His average hit rate (1.444) in Korea suggests 15 home runs would be a lot to ask for early in his major league career. In 2023, Lee missed time due to a broken left ankle that required surgery.
His bat was a significant disappointment over his first 37 games with San Francisco. He had weakness in runs (15), home runs (2), RBIs (8), and stolen bases (2) for his playing time (145 at-bats) while also having a much lower contact batting average (.288) than his time in Korea (.372). Lee delivered an inspiring average hit rate (1.263) and RBI rate (8). His season ended in mid-May with a left shoulder injury (torn labrum) that required surgery.
He was challenging to strikeout (8.2%) with a subpar walk rate (6.3). His exit velocity (89.1 mph) aligned with his previous resume. Lee hit fewer groundballs (47.0% - 59.2% in 2023), leading to a career-best fly-ball rate (34.3) but no pulse in his HR/FB rate (4.3).
Fantasy Outlook: Lee has an ADP of 231 in the high-stakes market in late January, which is lower than his rookie campaign (248). The Giants saw enough in his game to pay him $113 million for six seasons last year. I won’t be drafting Lee in any league again this year. At best, he is a two-category player (batting average and runs) with no fantasy excitement at this point of his career.
57 – Jesus Sanchez, MIA (ADP – 236.7)
The Marlins gave Sanchez 900 at-bats from 2021 to 2023, where Sanchez held form in power (41 home runs and 124 RBIs). However, his struggles in batting average (.239) resulted from a higher strikeout rate (27.8).
In 2023, he missed time in May with a hamstring issue. The Marlins only gave him 47 at-bats vs. lefties (.213 with one home run and two RBIs). Sanchez didn’t have any impact months, making him a challenging player to manage. Over 209 at-bats from May 3rd to August 16th, he hit .282 with 24 runs, nine home runs, and 35 RBIs, showing more potential.
His playing time increased for the fourth season with Miami, leading to career highs in plate appearances (537), at-bats (489), runs (60), 18 home runs (18), and RBIs (64) while adding 16 surprising steals. Sanchez struggled again against lefties (.162 with 16 runs, three home runs, and seven RBIs over 105 at-bats). He had the most success over the final three months (.271/38/11/35/10 over 255 at-bats).
Sanchez slightly lowered his strikeout rate (26.1), with some decline in his walk rate (7.6). He ranked much higher in exit velocity (92.5 – 17th) and hard-hit rate (51.3 – 14th), a sign of more power with a better swing path (groundball rate – 50.3 and fly-ball rate – 29.4). His floor remains high in HR/FB rate (17.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Miami’s starting lineup in 2025 will have a wide range of outcomes for playing time. Sanchez must solve left-handed pitching before being counted on for a bulk at-bat opportunity. On the doorstep of 20 home runs with growth in runs and RBIs, thanks to a better slot in the Marlins’ batting order. His power ceiling is tied to him unlocking a better swing path and shaving off some strikeouts. His speed may not be repeatable based on his career body of work in pro ball.
58 – Lars Nootbaar, STL (ADP – 252.8)
The Cardinals bumped Nootbaar’s opportunity by 44.1% in 2023, but he only showed growth in runs (74) and steals (11) while raising his batting average (.261). He landed on the injured list twice with back and groin issues. Most of his production came in May (.279/17/2/15/3 over 104 at-bats) and July (.309/24/6/12/2 over 94 at-bats). Nootbaar had less value against lefties (.229 with two home runs and 13 RBIs over 109 at-bats).
Injuries cost Nootbaar about one-third of last season, with two stints on the injured list (rib and oblique issues). His best two months were May (.275/9/4/12/1 over 80 at-bats) and September (.290/11/4/16/2 over 69 at-bats). Over his other 219 at-bats, he hit .196 with 19 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases, making him a losing investment for 60% of the season while not taking the field for any games in June.
Nootbaar has an excellent approach (strikeout rate – 19.5 and walk rate – 12.8). His exit velocity (91.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (49.5) graded well while setting career highs. On the downside, 51.7% of his balls in play were groundballs, leading to a low fly-ball rate (30.3). His launch angle (6.0) highlights Nootbaar’s need for a better swing path to hit more home runs.
Fantasy Outlook: Injuries were a factor in his playing time and outcomes last season. Nootbaar has the feel of a better and more productive hitter, and the Cardinals may hit him second in the batting order against right-handed pitching in 2025. I don’t see a clear path to 500 at-bats. In addition, he doesn’t have a defining advantage in any Roto category at this point in his career. The debate for drafters is between Nootbaar’s potential and true opportunity. A bet on the come player who needs more loft to become a trusted fantasy asset.
59 – Byron Buxton, MIN (ADP – 258.0)
Over a decade of games for the Twins, Buxton hit .244 with 426 runs, 133 home runs, 353 RBIs, and 93 stolen bases over 2,614 at-bats. He’s never had more than 500 at-bats in a season. His stats projected over 550 at-bats paint him as a 90/28/74/20 player with batting average risk.
Here’s a list of his injuries over the past four seasons:
- 2021 – hip and finger issues, leading to 101 missed games.
- 2022 – knee, hand, and hip issues (70 games out of action).
- Off-season right knee surgery limited Buxton to a DH role in 2023. He also missed time with calf, rib, back, and hamstring injuries. His right knee issue flared up again late in the season, leading to another surgery in October. Buxton was on the sidelines for 77 games.
- 2024 – He battled back tightness in March and another right knee issue in May, followed by minor forearm and back injuries later in the year. His never-ending hip problem crept back into his equation in mid-August. On the year, Buxton missed another 60 games.
Last year, his strikeout rate (25.5) was much better than the previous two seasons (30.4 and 31.4), but he took fewer walks (5.2%). Buxton has an average hit rate (1.879) to support 35+ home runs if ever on the field for a full season. He continues to have a fly-ball swing path (46.5%), but his HR/FB rate (15.0) declined for the third consecutive year. Buxton hits the ball hard based on his exit velocity (91.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.1).
His best production in 2024 came in June and July (.307 over 150 at-bats with 30 runs, 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and four steals).
Fantasy Outlook: Buxton’s ADP was 279 in 2024 due to his DH-only qualification. His price point is 21 picks higher this draft season. Based on potential, he appears to be a winning swing in this area of the player pool. Unfortunately, his high number of injuries makes him a challenging player to manage unless your league has injured reserve slots. I can’t predict his outcome this year, but I can avoid him unless his ADP slides past 300 in the high-stakes market.
60 – JJ Bleday, OAK (ADP – 267.00)
The Marlins drafted Bleday fourth overall in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. After missing a development season in 2020 due to no minor league baseball, he spent most of the next two years between AA and AAA, leading to a .234 batting average with 137 runs, 39 home runs, 128 RBIs, and seven stolen bases over 807 at-bats. His walk rate (15.2) was elite while striking out 22.5% of the time.
Bleday struggled over his first 460 at-bats in the majors (.183/56/15/43/9), but he earned a starting job out of spring training last season. The A’s had him on the field for 159 games, leading to career highs in almost all categories. Bleday smashed 67 extra-base hits, earning him a high floor in average hit rate (1.799) that was supported by his minor league resume (1.844). He had growth in his strikeout rate (19.5) while posting a favorable walk rate (10.4).
His production was up and down last year, inviting mistakes in lineup decisions for fantasy managers in deep format. In May and August, Bleday hit .270 over 200 at-bats with 36 runs, 12 home runs, and 30 RBIs, and one stolen base. He only had eight home runs and 30 RBIs over his other 394 at-bats, showing his failure risk.
Bleday finished with weakness in his exit velocity (88.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (36.2). His success is power is driven by a high fly-ball rate (47.8) and launch angle (18.6). Unfortunately, his HR/FB rate (9.4) didn’t suggest an impact power swing.
Fantasy Outlook: Last year, the A’s gave Bleday 439 of his 572 at-bats (76.7%) in the second and third slots in the batting order. His walk rate supports a top-of-the-order opportunity, but he must improve his contact batting average (.311) to avoid more days on the bench and a drop to a lower spot in the batting order. When a similar role in 2025, Bleday should be an asset in home runs and runs. I don’t see much help in stolen bases and a below-par batting average should be expected.
