One of Braves' Top Young Arms Was a Dealbreaker in Tarik Skubal Trade Talks

Leading up to the August trade deadline, there were plenty of questions about which team would land former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. While the Atlanta Braves were among the organizations interested in acquiring the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, they reportedly weren't willing to send one of their highly touted hurlers to Detroit to get the left-hander.

The Braves "wouldn't part with" right-hander Didier Fuentes in a potential blockbuster deal for Skubal, according to The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham. While no additional details were provided on how any possible trade talks between Detroit and Atlanta went, the Braves seemingly viewed the 21-year-old as an untouchable prospect.

Fuentes played a major role in Atlanta's bullpen this year, posting a 2.45 ERA in 58 games and racking up 92 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings. The hard-throwing righty also appeared in five games for the Braves during the 2026 MLB playoffs. And now, it's clear that Atlanta has massive expectations for the young arm heading into 2027.

How Didier Fuentes could impact Braves' offseason pitching plans

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes (72) throws during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several Atlanta players are entering free agency this offseason. Regardless of who the franchise signs or lets walk, Fuentes will be expected to be on the Braves' pitching staff next year. But the bigger question is whether he'll be a starter or a reliever.

After making his MLB debut as a 20-year-old in 2025, Fuentes began the season on Atlanta's Opening Day roster. But the young hurler was quickly sent back down to the minors to get stretched out as a starter. When he eventually returned to the big leagues in late April, though, the hard-throwing righty made just one start before pitching out of the bullpen the rest of the year.

With Fuentes' success as a reliever in 2026, Atlanta could easily elect to keep him in the bullpen. He might even be a candidate to become the Braves' closer if Raisel Iglesias leaves in free agency. At the same time, the righty is still just 21 and could be a valuable piece of Atlanta's starting rotation for years to come.

Either way, the Braves' offseason moves will likely go a long way in defining how the franchise deploys Fuentes in 2027.