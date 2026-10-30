3 More Decisions for Braves After Exercising Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies' Options

Two of the Atlanta Braves' key contributors over the last decade will officially be back with the team in 2027.

The Braves announced Thursday that they've exercised the options for outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies for next year. Acuna had a $17 million club option for 2027, while Albies' option was worth $7 million. This will keep two of the Braves' big bats in the heart of Atlanta's lineup for at least one more season.

Despite winning the National League East this year, Atlanta was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Here are some additional offseason decisions the Braves face if they want to make a deeper postseason run in 2027.

Who's playing shortstop?

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon (14) throws to first for an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Atlanta signed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million contract. But in 51 games with the Braves in the 2026 regular season, the 31-year-old hit .116 with no home runs. Needless to say, Atlanta will likely be on the hunt for a new shortstop this winter.

Mauricio Dubon played all over the diamond for the Braves this year, including 62 games at shortstop. Although the 32-year-old is entering free agency, Atlanta could show interest in bringing him back. While big-name shortstops might be in short supply this offseason, the Braves could explore trading for a highly touted infielder like Jeremy Pena or CJ Abrams. Either way, Atlanta needs to address the shortstop position this winter.

Who's the closer in 2027?

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reliever Raisel Iglesias was a first-time All-Star in 2026, posting a 2.55 ERA and recording 34 saves for the Braves. The 36-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent, though. If the veteran doesn't re-sign with Atlanta, the organization will need to find another closer for 2027.

One internal option for Atlanta could be right-hander Didier Fuentes. The 21-year-old had a 2.45 ERA in 58 games for the Braves this year. But heading into next season, it's unclear whether the young righty will be a starter or reliever. Whether or not Atlanta signs Iglesias or another closer could directly affect Fuentes' role in 2027.

Who's in the starting rotation behind Chris Sale?

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Fuentes, there are other questions about Atlanta's rotation for next year. Several Braves starters dealt with injuries this year, and it remains to be seen what the team can expect from pitchers like Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider if they're healthy and back in the rotation.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle was a big part of Atlanta's pitching staff down the stretch, posting a 1.99 ERA in nine regular-season starts and a 1.35 ERA in two playoff outings after being traded to the Braves in August. However, the 32-year-old is entering free agency and could cash in on a strong end to his season. While Atlanta may try to re-sign the veteran hurler, the organization should be extremely active in the overall pitching market this winter.