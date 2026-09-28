5 Big-Name Prospects Who Could Leave Their Mark on 2026 MLB Playoffs

The 2026 MLB playoffs are officially set to begin on Tuesday.

Before the first postseason pitch is thrown, though, the 12 teams still battling for a World Series title will have to put together their playoff rosters. And for some of these contenders, they'll have to decide whether or not to include their top prospects.

There's a chance none of the prospects listed below will even appear in an MLB postseason game this year. But here are some names worth watching as potential candidates for their organization's playoff roster.

Ethan Salas

Sep 20, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (8) walks off the field during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas likely has the most realistic chance of any prospect on this list to appear in an MLB playoff game this year. Some teams carry three catchers on their postseason rosters, so at the very least, the 20-year-old would be an option to fill that role for San Diego.

Salas made his MLB debut earlier this month, hitting .256 (10-for-39) with two home runs and five RBIs in 16 games. With other Padres catchers Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin both being right-handed hitters, the lefty-swinging prospect could earn some at-bats against righties.

Josue De Paula

Sep 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Josue de Paula (95) celebrates after scoring on a two-run home run by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula, could be an intriguing option for the defending champions' playoff roster. The 21-year-old jumped right from Double-A to the majors earlier this month and hit .323 (10-for-31) with one homer and seven RBIs in 11 games.

The Dodgers mostly used De Paula as their designated hitter while two-way star Shohei Ohtani was on the injured list. But now that Ohtani is back, it's unclear whether the highly touted prospect will have a role on Los Angeles' postseason roster. At the bare minimum, the lefty-swinging slugger could be a pinch-hitting option off the bench.

Carlos Lagrange

Feb 27, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's been plenty of talk all season about whether right-hander Carlos Lagrange will be in the New York Yankees' postseason bullpen. The 23-year-old has pitched in just one Triple-A game over the last three months after being sidelined by a right shoulder capsular sprain. But the Yankees still haven't ruled out the hard-throwing righty as a possible relief option this fall.

Most notably, Lagrange would be making his MLB debut if he gets into a postseason game this year. While the 6-foot-7 hurler most likely won't be on New York's initial Wild Card roster, he could be added down the stretch if the Yankees make a deep postseason run.

Jesus Made and Andrew Fischer

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jesus Made and Andrew Fischer appear to be massive long shots to make the Milwaukee Brewers' 2026 postseason roster. Neither infield prospect has played above Double-A yet, but they're both a part of Milwaukee's stay-ready group in Nashville.

Fischer, in particular, could be an interesting pinch-hit option for the Brewers after leading the minors with 48 home runs this year. But Milwaukee fans will most likely have to wait until at least 2027 to see these two exciting prospects in the big leagues.