Dodgers Make Anticipated Decision on Josue De Paula's Status for 2026 NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula, officially has the chance to contribute to the team's quest for a third consecutive World Series title.

De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 overall prospect, is on the Dodgers' 26-man roster for their National League Division Series matchup against the Atlanta Braves. The 21-year-old is listed as one of Los Angeles' four outfielders on the initial playoff roster, though the team has utility players like Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez who can also play the outfield.

After De Paula made his MLB debut in September, it was unclear if the top prospect would get another opportunity to play for the back-to-back World Series champions in 2026. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the lefty-swinging slugger a "special hitter," and the young outfielder was expected to receive "heavy consideration" for a playoff roster spot, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. And now, the power-hitting prospect could soon get his first taste of MLB postseason action.

What can Josue De Paula add to the Dodgers' lineup in the playoffs?

Sep 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Josue De Paula (95) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While De Paula played in just 11 games for the Dodgers this year, he quickly showed why he could be a valuable addition to the team's postseason roster. During his first stint in the majors, the 21-year-old hit .323 (10-for-31) with one home run, seven RBIs, and seven runs scored. He also drew 11 walks in 11 games, showcasing his ability to get on base. And while he had just one stolen base in the big leagues, the 6-foot-3 outfielder swiped 31 bags in the minors this year.

In 124 Double-A games in 2026, De Paula had a .303 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .948 OPS with 27 homers and 104 RBIs. His combination of power, speed, and the ability to get on base should make the highly touted prospect a tantalizing option off the bench for the Dodgers this postseason. With questions about his defense in the outfield, though, Los Angeles will most likely use the 21-year-old as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

With the Braves expected to use multiple pitchers in a bullpen game on Saturday, De Paula has a decent chance to make his first plate appearance in the MLB playoffs as early as Game 1 of the NLDS.