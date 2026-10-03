ALDS, NLDS Day 1: 4 Pitching Matchups to Watch in Next Round of MLB Playoffs

It's officially time for October baseball.

Following some exciting Wild Card showdowns at the end of September, the first games of the American League and National League Division Series will kick off on Saturday. That means fans will get their first look at the top-two seeds in the AL and NL in the postseason this weekend.

Here's a preview of the pitching matchups for Game 1 in each AL and NL Division Series.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to left-hander Parker Messick for their first postseason game of 2026. The 25-year-old posted a 2.56 ERA in 32 starts for Cleveland this year, striking out 193 batters in 186 1/3 innings. This will be the young southpaw's playoff debut during his breakout campaign that could earn him some AL Rookie of the Year Award votes.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox will counter with their own young left-hander, Hagen Smith. The 23-year-old started Chicago's Game 1 win over the Houston Astros in their Wild Card Series, tossing three scoreless innings. But that matched the lefty's longest outing in the majors yet, so the White Sox will likely rely on several relievers on Saturday.

Braves vs. Dodgers

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Los Angeles Dodgers fans have been anticipating left-hander Tarik Skubal's first postseason start with the franchise that traded for him in August. And now, that moment has arrived. The back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner will toe the slab in the Dodgers' first playoff game of 2026.

The Atlanta Braves, on the other hand, are expected to use an opener in yet another bullpen game, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. This strategy worked for Atlanta in Game 3 of their Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, but it's unclear who will actually start on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Rays

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen is set to face the New York Yankees in the Tampa Bay Rays' first game of the 2026 MLB playoffs. Most notably, the 31-year-old has posted a 1.81 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Yankees. In his final regular-season start this year, the righty racked up 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball against New York on Sept. 22.

For the Yankees, right-hander Gerrit Cole will make his first postseason start since the 2024 World Series. The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner will look to build on the strong performances from Cam Schlittler and Max Fried in New York's Wild Card Series victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Padres vs. Brewers

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The presumptive 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner is pitching on Saturday. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski will start for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of their NLDS showdown with the San Diego Padres. The 24-year-old posted a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings this year. This will also be his first postseason start after appearing in three playoff games for the Brewers last year.

San Diego will turn to left-hander Robbie Ray. After being sent to the Padres at the trade deadline, the 35-year-old had a 5.02 ERA in nine starts with San Diego. But the veteran southpaw will look to keep Milwaukee's bats in check as the Padres' hitters face one of the league's best young pitchers.