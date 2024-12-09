Liverpool Name 19-Man Squad For Girona Champions League Clash As Key Man Returns
Liverpool have named a 19-man squad for the trip to Girona for the UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Arne Slot's team tops the table after five wins in five and will be looking to cement an automatic route to the last 16 when they travel to Spain.
The Dutchman is still dealing with several injury issues to key players, and it looks like they will only have eight substitutes available instead of the 12 that are permitted in Europe's Premier competition.
Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas are still missing, and whilst Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa have returned to team training over recent days, neither are named in the travelling squad. Alexis Mac Allister will also miss the clash through suspension.
There is one piece of good news on the injury front for Slot and Liverpool, however, with Alisson Becker back in the squad for the first time since the start of October.
Liverpool Travelling Squad To Girona
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, James Norris
Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo