Xabi Alonso’s Plans for Management Return After Real Madrid Exit—Report

Xabi Alonso reportedly plans to take a break from management following his departure from Real Madrid, but is interested in a move to the Premier League upon his return.

Alonso was relieved of his duties as Madrid manager earlier this month in the aftermath of his side’s Super Cup defeat to Barcelona. While on-field results fell short of expectations, reports suggest Alonso had struggled to win over a large part of the Madrid dressing room as well.

The current landscape has kept Alonso’s name in the headlines after his Madrid exit. The news came just days after Manchester United dismissed Ruben Amorim, while Tottenham Hotspur are considering the future of Thomas Frank.

As The Times reflect on Frank’s future with Spurs, it is noted that Alonso would be interested in testing himself as a manager in England’s top flight, but any move will have to wait.

Indeed, Alonso’s first priority is to rest up. He plans to take a break from work for the next few months before considering his options at the end of the season.

Which Teams Could Xabi Alonso Join?

The Premier League could be next for Alonso. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

If Alonso is serious about the Premier League, his unemployment comes at an opportune time.

Manchester United will need a new manager at the end of the season and will undoubtedly consider a coach of Alonso’s pedigree, and there are a handful of high-profile positions which could open up over the next few months.

Frank is fighting for his future with Spurs, while Liverpool, Alonso’s former employers, will be aware of a potential opportunity to hire the manager they initially turned to before Arne Slot in the summer of 2024.

Slot’s Reds have underwhelmed this season and, while the Dutchman’s job is not thought to be in immediate peril, a disappointing end to the campaign could easily force Liverpool into a change.

Thanks to their previous connection to Alonso from his playing days, Liverpool are thought to have an edge over potential rival suitors, but Manchester City are known admirers and could also find themselves making a change in the dugout this summer.

There have been widespread reports that Pep Guardiola could step down at City after the conclusion of the current campaign. Crucially, it is nothing more than speculation at this point, but the Cityzens would likely be interested in Alonso if Guardiola does depart.

