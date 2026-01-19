‘A Club Decision’—Kylian Mbappe Takes Bold Stance on Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid Exit

Kylian Mbappé launched an impassioned defense of departed Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso, forcefully dismissing rumors that he had fallen out with members of the dressing room and pointedly describing his exit as “a club decision” on more than one occasion.

Alonso’s tenure was littered with reports of unrest among the club’s playing staff. Vinicius Junior very much brought that out for the world to see during the first Clásico of the season when he stormed off the pitch, berating the manager’s decision to substitute him. Madrid, it should be noted, won that game.

Vinicius Jr wasn’t the only unhappy player thought to be “unconvinced” by Alonso’s methods. Yet, Mbappé did not fall into that sulking camp.

The French forward enjoyed the most prolific form of his career under Alonso, racking up 30 goals in 28 appearances at an average of one every 75 minutes. Mbappé was one of Madrid’s first players to wish the coach well after his exit “by mutual consent” earlier this month and doubled down on that favorable stance this week.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Alonso’s exit, Mbappé asked his prematch press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Monaco: “Where did you get the idea that there was a problem between the players and the coach?”

Xabi Alonso (left) and Kylian Mbappé worked well together. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

An awkward pause followed before Mbappé insisted: “To say that Xabi hasn’t succeeded isn’t true. He left before the titles were won. Xabi, in my opinion, will be a fantastic coach. I had a great relationship with him. He has that obsession with details, with the game.

“What happened, happened. It was a club decision, and we have to respect it. Now there’s a new manager, and it’s his first professional experience. We’re going to help him.”

When pushed on the rampant rumors insisting that there was unrest within the squad, Mbappé coolly replied: “There are things that are said that aren’t true. Sometimes 10% is true and 90% is a lie. But our job is to accept that, but sometimes I say it and it’s not right. When I have the opportunity to speak, I say it...”

Mbappé Turns Attention Towards Arbeloa

Kylian Mbappé (right) commanded the first victory of the Álvaro Arbeloa era. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhotoGetty Images

Mbappé belatedly turned his focus towards his new boss, Álvaro Arbeloa, another figure who shares a keen admiration for Alonso. “I have to support my new coach, Arbeloa, with the same affection I have for Xabi,” Madrid’s No. 10 pointed out. “It’s the life of a top-level footballer. It’s a club decision, and we have to respect it.”

That affection for Alonso runs deep.

The Basque boss was supposedly caught by surprise when he was called into Madrid’s training ground the day after returning from the Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. Alonso would wait before releasing any public statement, yet he quickly shared some words with Mbappé.

“I spoke with him when it all happened,” the Frenchman revealed. “I have a good relationship with him. We talked about life, and I wanted to support him. Fair or unfair, it’s not my responsibility. With the affection I have for him, that’s life.”

