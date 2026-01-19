Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt: Bernardo, Semenyo Absent for Visitors

An arctic retreat is perhaps what this Manchester City team needs off the back of a chastening defeat in the Manchester derby.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side will not enjoy geothermal spas and the Northern Lights, but instead be subject to a fierce Bodø atmosphere and an artificial pitch. Moreover, freezing temperatures are forecast for City’s penultimate league phase outing.

Fortunately, they’re in a good spot. Four Champions League wins from six leaves them fourth in the table and surely needing just one win from their remaining two fixtures to guarantee their place in the round of 16.

Injury woes in defence and the unique conditions renders Tuesday’s away day an all-too-obvious banana skin for Guardiola’s men, but they will be facing a Bodø side that haven’t played a competitive fixture in over a month. Their 2026 Eliteserien campaign doesn’t get underway until March.

Guardiola has named a 21-man travelling squad, and here’s the team he could select in Norway.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (4-1-4-1)

Phil Foden has travelled to Norway despite reportedly picking up an injury in the derby. | Copa/Getty Images

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian was City’s standout for much of the derby, and he’ll be busy again on Tuesday night if the Sky Blues defend with similar nervousness.

RB: Rico Lewis—Matheus Nunes is missing again through illness, so Lewis will have to retain his place at right back.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Recovery running is Khusanov’s forte, but he’s not yet a cultured enough passer to mitigate City’s current defensive absences. Still, the Uzbek international is assured of his place in the team here.

CB: Nathan Aké—All of City’s backline struggled mightily at the weekend, with young Max Alleyne appearing particularly jittery in the first half. Aké’s performance failed to improve after he drifted into the centre, but Pep will likely lean on his experience to command a makeshift defence while new signing Marc Guéhi prepares for his debut.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—The Algerian international was limited to a cameo role on Saturday, having just recovered from an injury. However, the visitors could do with Aït-Nouri’s ability to maraud upfield and combine with teammates.

DM: Rodri—The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was left on an island in the derby but got 90 minutes under his belt. Guardiola will be wary of using Rodri on artificial turf in Bodø, but Nico González hasn’t travelled. Nico O’Reilly is an alternative.

RW: Phil Foden—Despite reportedly picking up an injury in the derby, Foden has travelled to the Arctic Circle and could be stationed down the right flank, where he’ll be expected to rotate freely with Lewis from full back. Antoine Semenyo is ineligible.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders—The Dutchman is a shoo-in to return to the starting XI, given that Bernardo Silva is absent. Reijnders came on late in the derby.

CM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki has perhaps been City’s best player over the past six weeks, so his omission from Saturday’s starting XI was curious. Guardiola will surely welcome him back to the lineup here.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku will keep his place down the left, but could be offered respite by Omar Marmoush, who’s returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in time for this game.

ST: Erling Haaland—He’s back in his homeland on Tuesday night, although it’d take almost 24 hours to drive from Haaland’s hometown of Bryne to Bodø—a trip that’d take you through Oslo and Sweden. Still, the striker will undoubtedly feel a sense of familiarity amid a downturn in form.

Guardiola has 21 players to pick from on Tuesday night. | FotMo

