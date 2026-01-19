SI

Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Plot Huge Van de Ven Bid; Real Madrid’s New €180 Million Galactico

Michael Olise, Enzo Fernández, Anthony Gordon, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Dele Alli and many more feature in the gossip.
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liverpool are weighing up an offer of €90 million (£78 million, $104.5 million) for Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven. Spurs are desperately reluctant to lose their talismanic defender, but would have to consider a bid of that valuation. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are thought to retain interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes. The Brazil international is a top target for Napoli, but the Serie A title holders have not been able to agree a fee with Wolves as of yet. Crystal Palace are also interested. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal target Anthony Gordon has been made available for sale by Newcastle United this summer. (Source: Indykaila)

Chelsea are also willing to offload star midfielder Enzo Fernández should the right price be slapped onto the table. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the Argentine World Cup winner. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are prepared to splash €50 million (£43.4 million, $58 million) on Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb this January in a desperate bid to turn their season around. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd are one of three Premier League teams credited with interest in Juventus’ versatile defender Pierre Kalulu. Aston Villa and Tottenham are also thought to be vying for a player valued at €30 million (£26 million, $34.8 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

The agent of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened his client up to a return to Serie A should the opportunity arise. (Source: RAI Sport)

Leading Chelsea target Jérémy Jacquet is pushing to move to west London and has informed Rennes of his desire to leave. (Source: talkSPORT)

Bournemouth and West Ham United have both been linked with Real Betis teenager Pablo García. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise has been billed as Real Madrid’s next “Galáctico.” The Spanish giants are giving serious consideration to an eye-watering offer worth €180 million (£156.1 million, $208.9 million) for a player who has long been linked with Liverpool. (Source: Fichajes)

Dro Fernández could be soon followed out of the Camp Nou exit door by Barcelona’s young center back Andrés Cuenca. Como and AC Milan are both battling for the 18-year-old. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Florentino Pérez has confirmed to club directors that Real Madrid’s first signing of 2026 will be Como playmaker Nico Paz. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Jürgen Klopp’s ideal summer recruit should he take over Real Madrid would be the towering Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona youngster Mamadou Mbacke is expected to move to MLS, where Real Salt Lake City are thought to be lurking with intent. (Source: Forbes)

Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Franco Mastantuono just six months after whisking the teenager away from River Plate. The Argentine is expected to cost €60 million (£52 million, $69.6 million) and is thought to be a target for Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs. (Source: Fichajes)

Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli is thought to be on the radar of four La Liga teams. This season’s surprise package Elche are among a pool of suitors which also includes struggling Getafe, Sevilla and rock-bottom Real Oviedo. (Source: Fichajes)

