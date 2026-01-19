Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Plot Huge Van de Ven Bid; Real Madrid’s New €180 Million Galactico

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernandez is a regular in midfield for Chelsea. | Getty/Darren Walsh

Liverpool are weighing up an offer of €90 million (£78 million, $104.5 million) for Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven. Spurs are desperately reluctant to lose their talismanic defender, but would have to consider a bid of that valuation. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are thought to retain interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes. The Brazil international is a top target for Napoli, but the Serie A title holders have not been able to agree a fee with Wolves as of yet. Crystal Palace are also interested. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal target Anthony Gordon has been made available for sale by Newcastle United this summer. (Source: Indykaila)

Chelsea are also willing to offload star midfielder Enzo Fernández should the right price be slapped onto the table. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the Argentine World Cup winner. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are prepared to splash €50 million (£43.4 million, $58 million) on Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb this January in a desperate bid to turn their season around. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd are one of three Premier League teams credited with interest in Juventus’ versatile defender Pierre Kalulu. Aston Villa and Tottenham are also thought to be vying for a player valued at €30 million (£26 million, $34.8 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

The agent of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened his client up to a return to Serie A should the opportunity arise. (Source: RAI Sport)

Leading Chelsea target Jérémy Jacquet is pushing to move to west London and has informed Rennes of his desire to leave. (Source: talkSPORT)

Bournemouth and West Ham United have both been linked with Real Betis teenager Pablo García. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Dele Alli’s time at Como was unsuccessful. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise has been billed as Real Madrid’s next “Galáctico.” The Spanish giants are giving serious consideration to an eye-watering offer worth €180 million (£156.1 million, $208.9 million) for a player who has long been linked with Liverpool. (Source: Fichajes)

Dro Fernández could be soon followed out of the Camp Nou exit door by Barcelona’s young center back Andrés Cuenca. Como and AC Milan are both battling for the 18-year-old. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Florentino Pérez has confirmed to club directors that Real Madrid’s first signing of 2026 will be Como playmaker Nico Paz. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Jürgen Klopp’s ideal summer recruit should he take over Real Madrid would be the towering Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona youngster Mamadou Mbacke is expected to move to MLS, where Real Salt Lake City are thought to be lurking with intent. (Source: Forbes)

Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Franco Mastantuono just six months after whisking the teenager away from River Plate. The Argentine is expected to cost €60 million (£52 million, $69.6 million) and is thought to be a target for Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs. (Source: Fichajes)

Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli is thought to be on the radar of four La Liga teams. This season’s surprise package Elche are among a pool of suitors which also includes struggling Getafe, Sevilla and rock-bottom Real Oviedo. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS