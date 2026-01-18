Dream Transfer: Michael Olise to Liverpool

Despite committing to a £450 million ($605 million) spend on new players last summer, Liverpool still have gaping holes in their squad.

The centre of their defence lacks the necessary depth to compete on multiple fronts—Marc Guéhi is frustratingly going to Manchester City to add salt to the wounds—another holding midfielder is required in the near future and the alarming decline of Mohamed Salah has shone a harsh spotlight on Arne Slot’s tame options in wide areas.

Defensive-minded signings should take priority given Liverpool’s dismal performances at the back this campaign, but the addition of at least one wide forward in the coming months is essential to the Reds rediscovering their mojo.

That’s where Michael Olise comes into the equation. The 24-year-old is currently setting the Bundesliga alight alongside Harry Kane and ex-Liverpool winger Luis Díaz at Bayern Minich, and despite the difficulties of such a transfer, the six-time Champions League winners would be remiss to ignore the Frenchman in their search for reinforcements.

An Astonishing Talent

Olise is simply too good for Bundesliga defenders. | Alexandra BEIER / AFP/Getty Images

Splashing £50 million ($64.1 million) on Olise has proven one of the bargains of recent years. Bayern’s sizeable outlay has been justified by the consistently exceptional performances and numbers supplied by the right winger, who destroyed German football during his debut season and has set about demolishing last term’s tally this year.

27 goal contributions in 34 Bundesliga outings earned him the competition’s Rookie of the Season award en route to the title, with a further seven goals and assists added in the Champions League. A productive Club World Cup campaign has spilled into the current season, with Olise having provided an incredible 26 goal contributions by the winter break of 2025–26.

Renowned for his brilliant technical skills, silky dribbling and pinpoint distribution, Olise is the complete package. He ranks in the 99th percentile for key passes, carries and shot-creating actions per 90 in the Bundesliga this term, as per FBref, underscoring his immense creative skills—something Liverpool are in dire need of at present.

A magical left foot is equally as comfortable creating for others with defence-splitting passes or teasing crosses as it is bending an effort into the top corner, with few players boasting such a blend of efficiency and flair. Olise is one of the most enjoyable wide men to watch when operating at full tilt.

Proven Premier League Experience

Olise earned his stripes at Crystal Palace. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The adjustment period required for Florian Wirtz this season, who is now hitting his stride after months of mediocrity, highlights just how difficult it can be adapting to the Premier League from German football. That would be no concern for Liverpool in any pursuit of Olise.

Olise was born and raised in England, first making an impression at senior level once promoted from Reading’s academy into their first-team. A move to Crystal Palace followed and Selhurst Park is where the winger earned acclaim. He managed double-digit goal contribution hauls during his three seasons in the Premier League and garnered attention for his tricks, flicks and stunning strikes.

No language barrier, no culture shock. Olise would be able to seamlessly slot into his surroundings upon arrival on Merseyside and that would be a necessity considering the kind of fee required to prise him from Bayern’s grasp. Any move would easily surpass £80 million ($107.5 million) and would require Liverpool to part ways with another hefty cheque.

Mohamed Salah’s Heir

Mohamed Salah has already decelerated this season. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool’s decision not to sign a direct replacement for Díaz over the summer has proven costly. Supposedly an attempt to keep the pathway clear for Rio Ngumoha, it’s left the Reds short on quality and trustworthy options when injuries and absences have occurred. They cannot make the same mistake with Salah.

The Egyptian has been a legendary figure for Liverpool but his recent bust-up with the club alongside his waning influence highlight the need for the Reds to find an alternative in the near future. A succession plan must be put in place to avoid Liverpool scrambling for suitable options when Salah departs, whether that be this summer or the following season.

Right wing candidates with the quality to succeed Salah are few and far between. Olise is undoubtedly one of the leading players among his positional peers and will not turn 25 until this December despite already boasting the talents of someone in their pomp. He’s a very different operator to the 33-year-old, but he’s equally as effective in the final third.

Signing Olise will prove an incredible challenge—perhaps even an impossibility—but Liverpool must try regardless.

