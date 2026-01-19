Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter: Arteta Rotates With Spot Secure

Mikel Arteta’s squad management came under scrutiny during Arsenal’s two near-title misses in 2022–23 and 2023–24, and the Spaniard’s team selection at Nottingham Forest was undoubtedly curious.

The Gunners had the chance to stretch their lead over Manchester City to nine points at the City Ground, but Arteta’s choice to deploy a front three that has seldom connected this term contributed to their lifeless showing that returned just a point.

While Arsenal have had a busy start to 2026, perfection in Europe renders Tuesday’s clash at San Siro rather inconsequential. Arteta would love to maintain a 100% record in the Champions League, but the Gunners already have their spot in the round of 16 secured with two games to go.

Thus, this is a great opportunity for the boss to shuffle his pack once more. Here’s how Arsenal could line up against Inter.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter (4-3-3)

Bukayo Saka was curiously named among the substitutes on Saturday evening. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

GK: David Raya—Kepa Arrizabalaga could earn his third start in four games, having recently appeared in the Carabao and FA Cups, but Raya is more likely to make his seventh appearance of this season’s league phase in Milan.

RB: Ben White—The fullback has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence as of late, with Jurriën Timber’s shortcomings as a connector in the final third persuading Arteta to return to White.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—Mosquera impressed before picking up an ankle injury at the start of December. His inclusion in Saturday’s squad was a surprise, but if he’s fit again, the defender may offer William Saliba some respite.

CB: Gabriel—Arsenal are likely to still be without their left-footed alternatives to Gabriel, so the Brazilian will keep his place in the team.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Arteta has veered away from the Hale End graduate this season, but Lewis-Skelly should be offered a rare start on Tuesday night. His England hopes are fading.

CM: Christian Nørgaard—There should be wholesale changes to Arsenal’s front six ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United. Nørgaard is primed to replace Martín Zubimendi at the base of midfield.

CM: Mikel Merino—With Arsenal’s strikers returning, Merino is no longer needed in attack. The Spaniard should accumulate the bulk of his minutes in midfield between now and the end of the season.

CM: Ethan Nwaneri—The teenager has struggled for starts this season, and he hasn’t exactly dazzled when given the opportunity. However, with captain Martin Ødegaard so poor at the weekend, Arteta could turn to Nwaneri for a source of creative inspiration.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Arteta’s decision to bench Saka at the weekend was odd, and it leaves the Arsenal boss with a predicament entering Tuesday’s game. He’ll most likely start and get an hour under his belt, all while donning the armband.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—Kai Havertz was an unused substitute at the weekend, suggesting he’s not yet ready to start. So, Jesus could be included in his first Champions League XI of the season.

LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze has gone cold in recent weeks, with Arteta not yet taking to the summer addition. If he does start, he’ll most likely be stationed out wide.

This is a great opportunity for Arteta to rotate. | FotMob

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE