Will the House Settlement Be the End of Mid-Major Softball?
One of the largest unknowns now as college sport and softball moves forward is how will mid-majors compete in this new world? My concern is they simply can't as it is currently laid out. Mid-majors already were at a deficit and did not have the budgets, facilities, and allure to cater to the biggest recruits before.
Now, in the post House Settlement world, will having to come up with back pay money and compensation that will likely increase each and every year be the nail in the coffin for institutions in the conferences outside of the Power 4 (i.e., American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, etc.)?
Will this be the end of the NCAA postseason Cinderella runs that we have all grown to love and root for like this year with Southeastern Louisiana's defeat of LSU, or in 2021 when Odicci Alexander took James Madison (JMU) all the way to the WCWS and defeated Oklahoma?
Again, my worry is yes---maybe not immediately, but eventually. For context, everyone knows that Texas Tech offered NiJaree Canady $1million NIL contract that was renewed for an even higher price for next season.
However most recently in the portal the Matador Club and the Red Raiders have continued to accumulate and attract players, some mid-majors (i.e., Jackie Lis from Southern Illinois) and some Power 4 (i.e., Mia Williams, Florida, Kaitlyn Terry, UCLA, and Taylor Pannell, Tennessee). Thus, even if Texas Tech follows the proposed formula outlined in the House Settlement, can they offer more to a transfer or recruit than let's say a JMU, Louisiana, or Marshall? Sadly, again, yes.
I am not anti-NIL and compensating players---for far too long money has been made on the backs of athletes for schools and the NCAA. This is also not picking on Texas Tech, but demonstrating the incredible wealth and disparity between those in the Power 4 and those that are not.
In a recent tweet from the Big South Commissioner this divide is demonstrated; mid-majors are not competing in the same stratosphere with the Power 4 despite all being apart of Division I.
Despite the litany of statements from athletic departments all over the country claiming that their commitment to their athletes and their opportunities and resources is unwavering---how can that be when the playing field is simply not the same and the proposed formula inherently finds certain sports to have far less value? Where does that leave a sport like softball?
No one truly knows what is about to happen next in college sport and college softball, but I do know there is going to be even more money involved in competing for players and recruits, more time spent for coaches in the transfer portal, and more movement than ever before.