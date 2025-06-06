Texas Tech Signs Softball Star NiJaree Canady to Another Seven-Figure NIL Deal
In July 2024, Texas Tech—a school with virtually no softball history to speak of—landed Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady in the transfer portal. The Red Raiders lured Canady with a $1 million NIL deal, the largest for a college softball player since the practice's legalization.
Talk about a return on investment. Texas Tech will play Texas Friday in Game 3 of the Women's College World Series finals—with the winner taking home the national championship.
Before the big showdown, however, the Red Raiders got some accounting done. On Friday, Canady's manager Derrick Shelby told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Canady had signed another million-dollar NIL contract with Texas Tech.
Canady is 34-6 this season with a 0.97 ERA and 317 strikeouts in 239 innings pitched. She's also slashing .280/.418/.645 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 107 at-bats.
The Red Raiders had made seven NCAA tournament appearances ever before this year. How quickly the state of a program can change in college sports's brave new world.