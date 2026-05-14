Mizzou Softball Loses Freshman Infielder to Transfer Portal

Missouri Softball finished the 2026 campaign, just one win shy of a .500 win-loss record. After losing to Auburn in the first round of the SEC Softball Championship, the Tigers completed the season 28-29, missing out on an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Mizzou's 9-15 record in SEC play was good for an 11th-place showing in the conference standings.

Along with many others from across the country, freshman infielder Avery Adcock revealed on social media that she would be adding her name to the transfer portal mix.

"Thank you Mizzou for the opportunity. That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining," Adcock posted on X.

Thank you Mizzou for the opportunity. That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. @SoftballPortal @TMojo2025 pic.twitter.com/YfBQGxtkWV — Avery Adcock (@averya2025) May 14, 2026

The Cerulean, Ky. native played in 13 games with no starts, mostly appearing as a pinch runner. She had a total of three at-bats all season, including games at McNeese, Auburn, and against South Carolina.

She tallied three runs in her rookie year, as well as one walk, for an on-base percentage of .250.

Prior to her time in Columbia, Mo., Adcock was a four-year letter winner at Christian County High School, a three-time First Team All-District and First Team All-Region honoree. She was also a four-time district champion.

The 5-foot-6 infielder was a standout for the TN Mojo travel softball organization. She also played soccer in high school.

Missouri's season was highlighted by wins over various ranked teams such as Liberty (13-2), Duke (5-4), Alabama (5-2), LSU (1-0), Georgia (4-3), South Carolina (5-0), Arkansas (3-1), and Tennessee (4-3).

Offensively, as a team, the Tigers finished last in the SEC in batting average (.265), runs (241), home runs (52), RBI (226), total bases (630), slugging percentage (.428), on-base plus slugging (.791), and were fanned the most at 275.

However, Mizzou was defensively sound in 2026. The Tigers' fielding percentage of .986 ranked first in the league, with just 22 errors.

Missouri had just two athletes bat over .300 in juniors Abby Hay (.333) and Stefania Abruscato (.329). Hay was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

The NCAA Division I Softball Tournament will begin this Friday, May 15. Nine SEC programs received regional hosting privileges. Of the 16 host sites granted in total, Tuscaloosa, Austin, Norman, Fayetteville, Gainesville, Athens, Knoxville, Bryan-College Station, and Baton Rouge will represent the SEC.

Regionals will conclude on Sunday, May 17, followed by Super Regionals from May 21 to May 24, and the Women's College World Series taking place from May 28-June 4/5. The full schedule breakdown can be found here.