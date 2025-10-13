Patrick Mahomes Smashes NFL Record With 300th Career Touchdown Pass
Patrick Mahomes has once again made NFL history.
With his first-quarter, fourth-down throw to wide receiver Xavier Worthy against the Lions on Sunday Night Football, he became by far the fastest player in NFL history to notch 300 touchdown passes. The record includes both the regular season and postseason.
Here's a look at the scoring play:
Mahomes' 300th score came in his 138th NFL game. The previous record holder was former Dolphins great Dan Marino, who accomplished the feat in 147 games.
You can add this to a laundry list of accomplishments for the 30-year-old star, who has already won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, an Offensive Player of the Year Award, and has been named to six Pro Bowls in his nine-year career.
The Chiefs sit at 2-3 to begin the 2025 season and are in the the midst of a back-and-forth clash against Detroit from their home field at Arrowhead Stadium.