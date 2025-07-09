Patrick Mahomes's Trainer Fires Back at Radio Host Who Called QB 'Fat'
On one hand, Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the second-best quarterback to ever play football and has plenty of time left to add to his Super Bowl collection. On the other, some shirtless photos of him reveal that he is not cut like a welterweight.
Kansas City radio host Kevin Keitzman latched onto a relatively small love handle and used it as the basis of a now-viral rant about Mahomes's fitness, along the way calling the quarterback "fat." The overwhelming response to the monologue has been to point out that it's all very silly as Mahomes has continued to bring his team to the Super Bowl and remains elite at the position when it matters, six-pack be darned. Most are operating under the premise that it's a very unserious talking point and moving along with their lives.
Those closest to Mahomes, though, may take exception. Like his trainer, Bobby Stroupe, who fired off a pointed response to Keitzman on X before deleting it.
“Send me your location,” Stroupe posted, per Pro Football Talk. “You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is -- go make it through a practice at [training camp] or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays. You don’t have a clue what it takes. It’s not a look, it’s performance.”
It's not a look, it's a performance is a solid line. And it's true. But responding just gives Keitzman more of the attention he supposedly wants. It also gives him an opportunity to do a very funny thing and actually ask the Chiefs if he can go through a practice at training camp to see what it takes and turn it into more content.