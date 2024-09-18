Patriots vs. Jets Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on RB’s on Thursday)
Thursday Night Football features an AFC East clash in Week 3 between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, as both teams look to move over .500 in the young season.
New England’s offense – specifically its ground game – has been a little better than expected in 2024, while the Jets found some rhythm in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans behind big games from Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.
When it comes to betting anytime touchdown scorers for this Thursday night matchup, I love multiple running backs to find the end zone – including a longshot pick.
Let’s break down these plays for a game with a very low total in primetime.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+135)
- Breece Hall Anytime TD (-155)
- Braelon Allen Anytime TD (+310)
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+135)
New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson is 2-for-2 when it comes to finding the end zone this season, and he’s carried the ball 25 and 21 times in the first two weeks.
The Patriots are leaning heavily on the run (ranking No. 5 in rushing yards through Week 2), and Stevenson has also received eight targets in the passing game, turning them into five catches for 15 yards.
That means that the young running back has 54 opportunities (27 per game) across the opening weeks of the season. Not bad at all.
New England’s offense may not score a lot, which is why Stevenson is at plus money, but I think that gives him a little value in this market. The Jets have been average defending the run, allowing 4.7 yards per carry in 2024.
Breece Hall Anytime TD (-155)
It’s no surprise that Hall is -155 to score, but I still think he’s worth a bet to find the end zone in this matchup.
Hall is more than just a threat as a runner, reeling in 12 receptions on 14 targets across his first two games. His Week 2 score was through the air, and he’s now found the end zone in each of the Jets’ first two games.
There’s no doubt that the volume is going to be there for Hall (30 carries, 14 targets in two games), and I expect the Jets to lean on their running game a bit against the tough Patriots secondary.
Since Aaron Rodgers has yet to venture too far out into his receiving corps beyond Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, I’ll roll with Hall in this market.
Braelon Allen Anytime TD (+310)
This is a bit of a longshot play, but Braelon Allen had a major role in Week 2 against Tennessee, and it may have warranted him getting more looks on offense in Week 3.
The rookie running back saw just one carry and one target in Week 1, but he had a much bigger workload in Week 2, carrying the ball seven times for 33 yards while adding two catches for 23 yards.
Oh, and he added a touchdown on the ground and through the air in the Jets’ win.
Allen had 11 opportunities (seven carries, four targets) in Week 2, and he spelled Hall at times in that matchup. Since the Jets’ receivers aren’t commanding massive target shares, this offense may be able to support two running backs at the moment.
At +310, Allen is worth a shot after finding the end zone twice in Week 2.
