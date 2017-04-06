Sources say Marta, Brazil’s five-time FIFA World Player of the Year, is nearing a deal to join the NWSL's Orlando Pride.

The contract would be for two years with an option for a third, and she would come on a free transfer from the Swedish club Rosengard, which was just eliminated by Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The maximum salary for a foreign player in the NWSL is only around $41,000 a year, but Marta earns far more from endorsements, and those companies are likely to be happy that she’s in the United States. This would be Marta's fourth U.S. club but first since 2011. She played with the Los Angeles Sol, FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash in the defunct Women's Professional Soccer league.

With Orlando, Marta could form a devastating attacking combination with U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan, who is due back with the team upon the conclusion of her time in France with Champions League contender Lyon. Marta played briefly with two Orlando players, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, when they were all together with Swedish club Tyreso.

Orlando's NWSL season begins April 15 at the Portland Thorns in a game televised on Lifetime as part of the league's new TV deal.

Elsewhere in a busy week on the women's soccer front: